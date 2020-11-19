Why should I hire an interior designer?

The whole becomes more obvious and the result is well thought out and challenging. Our interior designers will help you with colouring suggestions for furniture, carpets and lighting, design of site–built furniture, textile proposals for curtain solutions and, if desired, detailed drawings. We are Redkraft Interiors bangalore. We develop an interior design concept that suits your style, your budget and your home. You can feel confident that the home gets a harmonious and stylish design and that colors, patterns and shapes work well together.

How does it happen?

Each individual assignment is personal and we prefer to start with an introductory meeting at our office in order. Then we will be able to give you a quote on our interior design work.

After the offer is accepted, a start-up meeting is booked with one of our interior designers and before this you will receive a questionnaire that will help you think about style and materials and needs.

When the start-up meeting is completed, our design work starts and then we hold our presentation in our office as we go through, for example, drawings, furniture, floors, colors, wallpaper, curtains, fixtures, tiles, kitchen doors, etc.

Our proposal gives you a perfect basis for a real change and you can choose to take care of purchasing, sewing and implementation yourself or let us take care of it.

This is how we work >>

What does an interior designer do?

An interior designer often sees new possibilities. Education and experience contribute to finding new and innovative solutions.

An interior designer sees all the details that are often forgotten and creates a harmonious, well-thought-out whole that you can be happy with for many years.

Having a common thread when decorating is a must.

The whole is important, but sometimes it can feel a little “too” well thought out, it is important to get small surprising details that do not make the whole too boring.

An interior designer has an eye for both the whole and details and ensures that the function and dimensions are correct.

Maybe you want to get a whole new decor of your living room but love your inherited beautiful rug. Then the interior designer’s task is to tie the interior together so that the carpet has its obvious place in the new design.

Maybe you want a cozier and more harmonious interior of your bedroom. Then it is important to look at both the color scheme, choice of material and to tie the bag together by getting the wall color together with textiles such as curtains, headboards and bedspreads.

Good storage is often needed in the bedroom and then it can be a good idea to invest in a luxurious on-site wardrobe that maximizes storage.

Do you miss an extra bathroom in your home? Then the interior designer can review the floor plan of the home to best create a solution that enables another bathroom, often by taking the area of ​​adjacent rooms.

Of course you are dependent on water and sewage but often it is possible to create the reality of the dream! Yes, it can be a good investment to hire an interior designer.