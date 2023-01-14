Will Tesla’s Return Policy allow you to return your car and buy a new one at reduced prices?

Following the announcement by Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk that the company is cutting the prices of cars in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, people are searching on the internet for ‘Tesla Return Policy’ and whether they can return the Tesla vehicles they purchased earlier.

Due to decreasing sales and pressure from the market, Tesla Inc owned by Elon Musk decided to cut prices for various Tesla models by 6 to 20 percent. Along with federal subsidies and newly introduced federal tax credits, customers in the United States can get a discount of nearly 30 percent, depending upon the model they wish to purchase.

Customers who already own vehicles of Tesla are now checking whether they can take advantage of the price cuts by returning their cars to Tesla and buying a new one.

Tesla Inc Return Policy

Currently, Tesla Inc does not have any return policy through which current car owners can return their vehicles to the company. The company has only published its return policy for accessories and other products purchased through Tesla shops.

Before October 2020, Tesla Inc had a 7-day vehicle return policy in which customers can return a Tesla car within seven days of purchase and get a full refund of the money. In such cases, the company will not ask for any reason why the customer was returning the vehicle.

But this return policy was scrapped by the company in September/October 2020 without any prior notice or explanation. The vehicle return policy was used by Elon Musk to ensure that Tesla cars had higher customer satisfaction ratings than any other automobile company.

Tesla Customers protest in China

A few days ago, the automobile company announced price cuts for car models in China. Following the announcement, a large number of Tesla Customers began protesting in front of Tesla stores and shops, demanding a refund for the difference in the pricing. Protesters are saying that they had to pay a higher price for the same Tesla models which are now available with 6-13 percent discount.

Newer Tesla prices

The company has announced a 6 to 20 percent cut in the prices of Tesla cars sold in the United States. According to basic calculations, the basic Model Y now costs $52,990, Before the price cut, a Model Y was priced at $65,990.

The decision to cut prices also helped Tesla vehicles to be eligible for a $7500 Federal tax credit which came into effect on January 1, 2023.

In France, customers who are purchasing a Tesla Model 3 for $48,570 will get an additional $5800 reduction in prices as government subsidies for electric cars to cost less than $50850.