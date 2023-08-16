X Pro (earlier TweetDeck) goes behind paywall, use by paying ₹6800 a year

The social media behemoth Twitter, now known as “X,” has made a huge move by introducing a radical change to its premium service, formerly known as TweetDeck. The platform’s user experience and community interaction have changed since the service was renamed as “X Pro” and hidden behind a paywall. The specifics of this shift, the companies participating, and the potential effects on users and the platform itself are all covered in this article.

Credits: Hindustan Times

The Transition to X Pro: A Paradigm Shift

Previously a go-to for advanced users looking for better administration and control over their social media connections, Twitter’s TweetDeck has been reinvented as “X Pro.” The program offers to provide a vital toolkit for those managing sizable online communities, several accounts, or corporations outsourcing social media tasks to teams. It also touts a new UI and a variety of user-customizable columns. Repositioning itself as “X” to indicate a wider spectrum of services beyond simple microblogging, the service’s rebranding corresponds with Twitter’s bigger strategic move.

Paywall Implementation: Implications for Users

The paywall that now restricts access to X Pro may be the most notable change brought on by the rebranding. For the right to use the platform’s sophisticated features, users must subscribe and pay a charge. This change signals a departure from Twitter’s historical free offerings and ushers in a tiered system where users can choose to pay extra for a more sophisticated experience.

Verification Requirement and Blue Checkmark: Adding Credibility

In this move, the verification procedure has also been updated. Users who want to use X Pro must go through verification, which most often entails providing a verified phone number. A sought-after blue checkmark will be given to verified users as a signal of legitimacy. This action is in line with industry trends, according to which verified accounts are frequently seen as more reliable information sources.

Companies Involved: From Twitter to X

The change in Twitter’s name to “X” is a result of a more significant development within the business. Over time, Twitter’s basic purpose as a microblogging platform has broadened to include a variety of services, such as news sharing, social action, and multimedia sharing. This change in branding emphasizes the platform’s dedication to provide a full range of tools to meet the needs of its varied user base.

Similar to this, the company’s decision to rebrand TweetDeck as X Pro indicates its goal to serve power users who need more capable tools for managing their online presence. The redesigned X Pro showcases Twitter’s efforts to adapt to the changing needs of its users by being designed to fulfill the needs of community managers, businesses, and people managing numerous accounts.

Potential Impact: Strengthening Community Management

Some users who have grown accustomed to Twitter’s free services may be concerned by the decision to pay for X Pro. This change can be seen as a step in the right direction, nevertheless, in order to improve community management and involvement. Twitter is making an investment in strengthening the experience for power users who depend on advanced capabilities for productive interaction with their audiences by adopting a subscription-based approach.

Additionally, the verification requirement and the corresponding blue checkmark can help raise the overall legitimacy of the content shared on the network. Verified users are more likely to be regarded as reliable sources, lowering the possibility of false information and raising conversation quality.

Conclusion

The changeover of TweetDeck to X Pro and the switchover of Twitter to “X” represent a pivotal point in the development of the platform. Twitter’s dedication to giving its customers a more personalized and trustworthy experience is demonstrated by the launch of a subscription-based model, along with the demand for verification and the enticement of a blue checkmark. The paywall may cast doubt on accessibility, but it also has the ability to encourage deeper community interaction and stop the spread of false information. Users and industry watchers alike will be closely observing how “X Pro” transforms the social media management environment as it ushers in a new era.

