Zee News: Flipkart Sale: Get iPhone 12 Mini at below Rs 30,000, here`s how to avail the discount

Flipkart has begun its two-day Mobiles Bonanza sale, selling numerous new smartphones at rock-bottom rates.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini may be acquired for less than Rs 30,000 during the sale if you are successful in claiming all of the advantages and deals that the e-commerce giant has bundled for its Mobiles Bonanza sale, which runs from December 7 to December 8.

The base form of the iPhone 12 Mini, the 64GB device, is priced at Rs 44,999. (down from Rs 59,900). Furthermore, Flipkart is providing Rs 16,050 off Exchange, making the effective price of the iPhone 12 Mini to Rs 28,949.

Furthermore, Flipkart is offering a Bank Offer of Rs 100 off on your first Flipkart Pay Later order of Rs 500 or more. Customers may also earn 5% Unlimited Cashback when they use their Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. They can also get a 20% discount on their first transaction if they use Amex Network Cards offered by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards, or Mobikwik. Holders of anara Bank Credit and Debit Cards can receive a 10% instant discount on their transaction.

During the sale time, the APPLE iPhone 12 Mini is available in White, Black, and Blue.

The iPhone 12 mini is the world’s tiniest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone, redesigned to cram all of the power of the iPhone 12 into a wonderfully smaller form while still offering an amazingly big and immersive edge-to-edge display.

It has a 5.4-inch screen, as opposed to the normal model’s 6.1-inch display, the same dual-camera configuration on the back as the 12 model, and it looks just great in the hands.