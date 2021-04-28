Zomato Files For ₹8,250-Crore Ipo

Online food delivery platform Zomato has made a huge Rs 8,250 crore return through its long-awaited IPO of its stake in Info Edge, India’s largest online food service provider. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday, Zomato raised Rs 7,500 crore, which will be a new issue, while Rs 750 crore will have been an OFS from InfoEdge.

Zomato also said it could consider a further sale of its stake in Info Edge in the next few months. The move is likely to reduce the company’s proposed new issue, which has been oversubscribed more than 1,000 times.

Online food delivery is expected to grow rapidly, reaching $22 billion by 2025, with CAGR reaching 40%, according to Bernstein in a report last year, and online adoption rising from 7% today to 10% in the next five years, compared with 5% a decade ago. Zomato’s IPO could be Dalal Street’s biggest success, ushering in the long-awaited public offering of India’s largest online grocery company.

Zomato, an online grocery delivery service, counts some of India’s biggest retailers such as Flipkart, Dabur, Jio, and Amazon among its customers. The company has strengthened its balance sheet, with the last round of financing that came in February this year. Tiger Global, Fidelity, and Kora Management were among those who wrote checks to the company during the late fundraising round. Zomato said it will use the funds raised from the issue to expand its operations in India and to research and development and expansion in other markets.

