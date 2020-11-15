Zomato raises $195 million before IPO in 2021

Zomato is the leading food delivery startup in India and is planning its IPO in 2021. And in order to boost its current evaluation, the startup just raised $195 million before the Initial Public Offering. According to regulatory filings, the funding was led by 6 investors and made Zomato’s evaluation to reach $3.6 billion.

More about the funding

Zomato’s IPO that has been planned in the first half of 2021 is the main reason for the funding. Apart from its evaluation, the investment that Zomato received had a huge impact on its existing shareholders too. After the latest funding Info edge’s shareholdings were reduced to 20.8% after the dilution and conversion of shares.

The latest funding bought in $60 million from Luxor Capital, while Kora Management invested $50 million. Both the companies used various funds of their to infuse the money in the company. Some other investors in the startup were Mirae Asset Naver Asia Growth Investment, Bow Wave Capital Management, Steadview Capital and Baillie Gifford & Co. The total investment from them was $65 million according to the regulatory filings.

Other recent fundings of Zomato

The company has also received several investments a while back. The company raised $103 million from Tiger Global Management around September. After the investment, the company allotted class j4 preference shares to Tiger Global. The price per share was Rs. 300,325, and the total shares were 25,313.

Why is Zomato seeking so many investments?

The startup has been on a funding spree from a long time and has been continuously raising funds. According to the founder of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, the funds and the cash will help them in fighting price wars and compete with rivals like Swiggy. Even though the company has been on continuous losses year after year, this doesn’t change their decision to go public. And this situation did even worsen after the COVID, but now slowly the company is picking up pace.

As of now, they are the king in the market and with the amount of cash they have competition won’t be a problem. Deepinder also said a while back that presently they don’t have any plans of how to spend the funds. But since their burn rate is very low they will be treating it as their war chest to further their market share.

