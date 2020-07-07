10 Best Automated Tools For Solopreneurs Which They Can Use For Social Media Planning

Social media presence is imperative to put your business in from of the word in this digital age. Marketing your content on social media requires a lot of time and patience, but nobody has all the time in the world.

There are thousands of social media platforms out there, and of course, it is impractical to stay equally active on all of them. Effective social media marketing requires you to stay active in platforms that are relevant to your business, are popular, and have potential in the long run. But we all know how difficult it is to stay active and expand our horizons on just one platform so you can only begin to imagine the time you would need to allocate for 5, 6, or even a greater number of platforms.

Although social media marketing is very beneficial to your business, there is usually no direct revenue generation from it. Additionally, with so many other distractions on each platform, a large portion of your time is bound to go in vain.

The best way to effectively manage all your social media accounts and get the most out of your time is to use social media automation tools. There are hundreds of managing and automation tools.

Here are our top 10 handpicked list of the best automation tools you can use for social media planning.

Hootsuite

Available to download on Apple App Store and Google Play Store, Hootsuite is a social media automation tool that helps you plan, create, and schedule all of your content to post.

Hootsuite also has the features of a composer, a publisher, a stream, and an inbox.

This app has both free and paid plans. The free plan allows you to use up to 3 social network profiles. For more features and profiles, you will be required to upgrade to the Hootsuite Professional plan costing $29 per month that renew on their own. Hootsuite also offers a free 30-day trial of their Hootsuite Professional plat for its first-time users.

Buffer Publish

Buffer is a social media manager that helps you grow your audience.

The Buffer Publish mobile app emphasizes its intuitive nature of social media planning. It helps you plan, schedule, and posts your content on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest.

For example, you can create a promo video for your brand using the best promo video maker for you and post it across your social media profiles.

More than 75,000 brands use Buffer Publish for their social media accounts.

Buffer offers 3 different pricing plans; pro, premium, and business. You can choose to be billed monthly or annually.

The advantages and disadvantages of each of the plans overlap one another. Visit their official website to choose the best one for yourself and your business.

Buffer Publish is available on iOS and Android devices.

Zoho Social

Zoho Social is a social media management tool that is primarily focused on assisting businesses and agencies in their social media marketing endeavors.

This app is available for users to download on the Apple App Store as well as on the Google Play Store.

Zoho Social intends to allow businesses to manage their multiple social media profiles and channels like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn for growth and presence from just one platform.

Zoho Social comes with 4 pricing plans, standard, professional, agency, and agency plus that can be billed monthly or annually as per your preference.

CoSchedule

CoSchedule takes a slightly different approach to make social media marketing easier. This social media manager is a calendar that helps the users organize their marketing in one place.

This app takes pride in serving more than 30,000 customers in more than 100 countries.

CoSchedule lets you keep track of your tasks, create and schedule social messages for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Pinterest, among other things.

The app has 3 pricing plans which are billed monthly or annually depending on the choice of the user.

Their first plan, Blog Calendar, starts at $12 per month when billed annually.

Their second plan, Marketing Calendar, starts at $22 per month when billed annually.

Their third plan, Marketing Suite is a family of 5 agile marketing products that are custom priced.

Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a social media management tool that helps you manage your Twitter, Facebook, Google+, and LinkedIn profile from just a single dashboard. It is available for download on the Apple App Store and on the Google Play Store.

You can choose from one of the 3 pricing plans starting as $99 per month per user, and going up to $249 per month per user for your Sprout Social account. They also provide a 30-day free trial of their services to first time users.

Statusbrew

Statusbrew is a social media manager that lets you share and schedule posts for Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Google+ from a single platform.

In addition to queuing and custom scheduling of your posts, Statusbrew also provides you with analytical insights for all your social profiles depending on the restrictions of individual social media accounts.

The platform comes with 3 plans starting at $99 per month when billed annually – Essential, Professional, and Enterprise.

IFTTT

Listed under the Editor’s Choice section of Apple App Store, IFTTT uses applets to provide you a seamless experience for your social media marketing across more than 600 apps, including Instagram, Twitter, Gmail, Facebook, Twitch, and Telegram!

This platform is especially great when you are looking for a larger social media presence. However, you cannot personalize or customize your posts for each and every social media platform.

IFTTT is available to download on both iOS and Android.

Sendible Publish

Sendible Publish is a social media management tool available on the App Store and on Google Play Store for download. It helps you oversee, plan, collaborate, and publish your social media content across numerous platforms.

Sendible supports integration across many social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Medium, Bumble, YouTube, WordPress, Dropbox, and Twitter.

Facebook Native Scheduler

This is a social media management tool exclusively for Facebook built-in within the app and is completely free.

Check it out by making a video using any of the Facebook ad templates to publish.

MavSocial

MavSocial helps your streamline your social media management process by curating, scheduling, and managing your social media presence.

You can create and publish your posts across various major social networking platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Messenger.

MavSocial comes at 4 pricing plans starting at $190 per year or $19 per month.

Conclusion

These are our top 10 handpicked social media automation tools you can use to take your social media marketing game to the next level and kickstart your business’s growth on the internet.