Consumer Electronics Show 2024, popularly known as CES 2024, concluded this week at Las Vegas with companies showcasing amazing products from the tech world, signalling what is to come in the tech world in 2024. CES 2024, this year’s largest and most powerful tech event, had an impressive run in the last few days. As expected, AI and allied technologies led the run with futuristic designs and technological announcements from leading companies.

Other than AI products, there were other products also, such as flying cars, toothbrushes to clean your teeth in 10 seconds, air taxis. In this write-up, we will take a look at the most amazing products showcased at CES 2024.

Arovia SPLAY: It’s time to see things big

Arovia’s “SPLAY” is a 2-in-1 device that combines a portable monitor and an ultra-short-throw projector. It has a flexible, wrinkle-free screen that can expand up to 24.5 inches and fold into a laptop-sized case. It can connect to any device with an HDMI port and display Full HD resolution. It won the CES 2024 Innovation Award for Display Nanomaterial.

Clicks Technology says, Just click it

Clicks Technology has created a case for the iPhone that adds a physical keyboard reminiscent of the old Blackberry devices. The case slides onto the iPhone via the Lightning or USB-C port and does not need Bluetooth or a battery. It has a backlight feature and supports iOS shortcuts and voice-to-text. It comes in two colors: Bumblebee yellow and London Sky gray.

Samsung MicroLED Display

Samsung has unveiled the world’s first transparent MicroLED display, which has a glass-like look and uses MicroLED technology to enhance the vividness of sports and movies. The display has no frame and can show content while letting viewers see through it. It comes in various sizes: 76-inch, 89-inch, 101-inch, and 114-inch.

Flying car by XPeng Aeroht

XPeng Aeroht, a division of Chinese electric car maker XPeng, has showcased a flying car concept that looks like a supercar with eight propeller blades. The blades can fold into the body, allowing the car to drive on the road or take off vertically. The car has a dual-mode cockpit with a square wheel and a joystick. It is powered by electricity and can operate manually or automatically.

Rabbit rl: Time to go AI way on tasks

Rabbit rl is an AI-powered companion device that does digital tasks for you. It can control smart home devices, order food, book travel, play games, and more. It has a cute, rabbit-like design and a touchscreen interface. It can also interact with voice and gestures. It is compatible with various platforms and services, such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Spotify, Netflix, and more.

HP shows off new foldable laptop

The HP Spectre Fold is an ultrathin tablet, laptop, and desktop in one computer. It has a 17-inch OLED display that can fold in half to convert into a laptop, with a magnetically attached keyboard. The keyboard can also attach at the fold, or cover half the screen below the fold, for a dual-screen laptop experience. The HP Spectre Fold won the CES 2024 Innovation Award for Computer Hardware and Components.

Toilets are also going smart at Kohler: Kohler PureWash E930

The Kohler PureWash E930 is a bidet toilet seat that can turn your existing toilet into a smart toilet. It has a range of features, such as personalized cleansing, self-cleaning mode, air dryer, UV light, LED lighting, and voice control. It can connect to Amazon Alexa or Google Home and accept voice commands for hands-free operation. It also comes with a remote control and a toothpaste applicator. The Kohler PureWash E930 is currently available for pre-order in the US at a discounted price of $1,289.

Portalgraph: Nothing can block your view

Portalgraph is a new technology that allows you to project VR content onto any surface, without blocking your view of the real world. It uses a special lens that creates a virtual image in front of your eyes, while letting you see through it. You can interact with the VR content using a VIVE tracker and a VIVE base station. Portalgraph is compatible with any 3D projector and any VR platform.

Y-Brush: Just seconds to brush now

Y-Brush is a revolutionary toothbrush that promises to effectively clean your teeth in just 10 seconds. It has a Y-shaped tray that fits over your teeth and is lined with nylon bristles positioned at a 45-degree angle. It vibrates to brush all your teeth simultaneously, unlike traditional toothbrushes that clean one tooth at a time. You just need to insert the Y-Brush into your mouth, turn it on, make a chewing motion for 5 seconds, flip it, and repeat. Y-Brush was developed with the input of dentists over three years.

Hyundai S-A2 Air-Taxi: Taxi home in air

Hyundai’s Supernal S-A2 is an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle that is designed to provide everyday passenger air travel in urban areas. It can seat up to five people, including the pilot, and fly at a speed of 120 mph at an altitude of 1,500 feet. It has eight rotors and an electric propulsion system that makes it quiet, efficient, and zero-emission. It is also engineered to achieve the global commercial aviation standard of safety, with redundant components in critical systems. Hyundai plans to enter the market with the S-A2 by 2028.