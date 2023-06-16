10 new AI tools to boost productivity

Multiple reports indicate that numerous artificial intelligence (AI) tools have already begun occupying job positions within companies, thanks to their exceptional productivity and efficiency. The market is witnessing a constant influx of AI chatbots and tools, further amplifying the impact of AI on productivity.

Given the rapid influx of AI tools and the growing demand for highly productive employees, individuals can enhance their productivity by familiarizing themselves with these new AI tools and effectively leveraging them to advance in their respective roles.

This article will present ten recently developed AI tools designed to enhance productivity. These innovative tools leverage artificial intelligence to streamline processes, improve efficiency, and contribute to overall workplace productivity.

1 – Better Research

Better Research is a revolutionary browser extension that enhances your browsing experience and boosts productivity. With its AI-powered features, it transforms the way you access information, compose messages, searches the web, and manage tabs.

ChatGPT’s intelligent assistance on any website allows you to ask questions and obtain accurate answers effortlessly. The Smart Compose feature helps you draft emails, comments, and social media posts with ease.

Enhanced Search combines Google results with AI-generated responses for comprehensive and diverse search outcomes. Additionally, the advanced tab management system ensures optimal browser performance by organizing your tabs into folders.

2 – Loopin HQ

Loopin HQ is a productivity platform centred around calendars, designed to improve the effectiveness of meetings and enhance workday planning. It offers various features to optimize your meeting experience, including the ability to record, transcribe, and summarize meetings using your preferred writing style.

Additionally, you can communicate with a meeting assistant for answers to questions about meetings, notes, or tasks. Loopin HQ integrates seamlessly with popular work applications like Gmail, Slack, Zoom, Notion, and Asana, facilitating easy sharing of meeting notes and tasks with your team and ensuring synchronization across multiple platforms.

3 – Wiseone

Wiseone is an AI-powered browser extension that revolutionizes your online reading experience. With its advanced features, Wiseone helps you simplify complex information, verify facts, obtain concise summaries, and ask questions powered by ChatGPT.

It also offers article suggestions from diverse sources to deepen your understanding of a subject. You can install Wiseone on Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, and it works on over 80,000 websites. The extension consumes minimal resources and does not slow down your browsing experience.

Wiseone’s algorithms are constantly refined and updated to keep up with the ever-evolving world. It is free to use and prioritizes user privacy.

4 – Kickresume

Kickresume.com is an online platform that empowers you to create exceptional resumes and cover letters. With a selection of over 35 professionally designed templates, created by typographers and HR experts, you can customize them to reflect your unique style and information.

The platform offers a range of powerful features, including the AI Resume Writer, which generates resume drafts using OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the Resume Checker for feedback on resume quality, and the Personal Website option to showcase your resume online.

Additionally, you can find inspiration from real resumes through the Resume Examples feature. Trusted by 2.5 million users worldwide, Kickresume.com has helped individuals secure jobs at renowned companies such as Google, Apple, and Tesla.

5 – tldv

tldv is a convenient online platform that simplifies the process of recording, transcribing, and sharing your online meetings. With tldv, you can effortlessly capture high-quality video and audio of your calls with clients, prospects, and team members.

The platform provides accurate meeting transcripts in over 30 languages. You can easily highlight and summarize important moments, create video clips of valuable insights, and swiftly search for specific topics within your meeting library.

tldv seamlessly integrates with popular tools like Notion, Google Docs, Slack, Salesforce, and HubSpot, streamlining your meeting workflows. Trusted by over 900k users worldwide, tldv helps make meetings more productive and efficient.

6 – Stockimg.ai

Stockimg.ai is an innovative platform that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to generate images based on your text input. It revolutionizes the way you create stunning visuals for your brand, including logos, stock images, posters, and book covers. Simply describe the image you envision, and the AI will bring it to life. You can further enhance and customize your images using various prompts and styles, and easily download them in high-resolution. With Stockimg.ai, you can even upscale your images to 4k without compromising quality. It also offers convenient features like image history storage and prompt saving.

7 – Topapps.ai

Topapps.ai is a comprehensive online platform that simplifies the process of discovering and utilizing the finest AI apps tailored to your specific requirements. With an extensive collection of over 100 AI tools, it serves as the largest directory available.

Whether you seek to enhance productivity, unleash creativity, or facilitate learning, Topapps.ai has you covered. You can effortlessly explore a diverse range of AI apps categorized by voice, text, image, video, audio, data, and more.

Additionally, Topapps.ai offers industry-specific AI apps for areas such as marketing, sales, education, health, finance, and beyond. To assist you in making informed decisions, the platform provides insightful reviews, ratings, and tutorials for each app.

8 – Finalscout

Finalscout.com is an innovative online platform that simplifies the process of finding and connecting with professionals by providing their email addresses. With a range of powerful features, Finalscout.com streamlines your email finding and outreach efforts.

You can extract valid email addresses from various sources like LinkedIn, company domains, and news articles. Craft personalized emails based on LinkedIn profiles using ChatGPT, an advanced AI technology powered by OpenAI.

Export your email contacts as CSV files and seamlessly integrate them with your CRM or email marketing tools. Additionally, you can prospect potential customers using filters and keywords. Trusted by over 30,000 professionals, Finalscout.com enables seamless connections worldwide.

9 – Yatterplus

Yatterplus is an online platform that brings the power of a chat-based personal assistant to WhatsApp. With Yatterplus, you can effortlessly access a range of helpful features, including answering questions on any topic, language translation, performing mathematical calculations, and generating voice messages.

Powered by advanced AI technology called ChatGPT, Yatterplus understands natural language and provides relevant responses. With over 10,000 users on WhatsApp, Yatterplus has garnered positive feedback from its satisfied user base.

10 – Boomy

Boomy is a revolutionary online platform that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to enable anyone to create generative music effortlessly. Whether you’re a complete novice or an experienced musician, Boomy.com empowers you to compose original songs within seconds.

With a diverse selection of genres like pop, rock, hip hop, and EDM, you can explore and experiment with different musical styles. Refine and customize your compositions using various effects and styles.

Additionally, Boomy.com assists you in monetizing your creations by submitting your releases to over 40 streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

