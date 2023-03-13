10 reasons to use dbForge SQL Complete for SQL Server databases

If you work with SQL code in SSMS on a daily basis, you probably want to maximize your output without putting in the excessive effort. Working smart and with convenience is key while still maintaining energy throughout the day. That’s where dbForge SQL Complete comes in, offering a solution to help you achieve these goals.

To help you understand why SQL Complete is an essential tool for working with SQL Server databases, we’ve compiled a list of 10 compelling reasons why you shouldn’t overlook it in your daily work.

1. With dbForge SQL Complete, you receive top-notch context-aware IntelliSense-like code completion that offers unparalleled quality for its cost.

SQL Complete offers a code completion experience that is superior to IntelliSense, and is sure to increase your productivity. With its context-aware suggestions, instant statement expansion, quick database object information, instant syntax checking, and simplified code navigation, everything you need for quick and effortless SQL coding is at your fingertips. Whether you want to double your output or complete your work twice as fast, SQL Complete provides the necessary tools.

2. With highly customizable formatting options, SQL Complete ensures that your code remains consistent, no matter what.

SQL Complete’s built-in SQL Formatter allows for fast and easy code reading, understanding, reviewing, and sharing with your team. Unified formatting standards ensure that everyone is on the same page, leading to increased productivity during tasks such as code reviews and troubleshooting.

The Formatter offers predefined and customizable formatting profiles, wizard-aided bulk formatting, no format tags, synchronization of database identifier case, recognition of words in CamelCase identifiers, and automated formatting. All of these features contribute to faster and more efficient completion of your tasks.

3. SQL Complete makes it easier than ever to reuse your SQL code with its predefined and customizable snippets.

Eliminating repetitive coding is a goal for any SQL programmer. With SQL Complete, achieving that goal is easier than ever with its rich collection of snippets. The built-in Snippets Manager allows for creating and managing custom snippets, modifying and applying predefined snippets, grouping, sorting, relocation, and sharing via GitHub. Say goodbye to wasted time and hello to increased productivity with SQL Complete.

4. SQL Complete’s built-in intelligent refactoring tools allow you to improve your code quality to the next level.

Firstly, you can safely rename database objects (including temporary ones) without affecting existing dependencies. SQL Complete automatically finds and corrects all references to the renamed objects, ensuring that your code remains error-free.

Secondly, SQL Complete allows for quick and easy renaming of aliases and variables within your queries. The tool automatically finds, highlights, and renames all occurrences of specified aliases or variables, resulting in cleaner and more readable code.

Finally, SQL Complete makes it possible to identify invalid objects (such as those that reference non-existing objects) across multiple databases, helping to improve the quality of your code even further.

5. With SQL Complete, you can effectively debug your T-SQL scripts, stored procedures, triggers, and functions directly from SSMS.

In addition to all of its other features, SQL Complete extends the capabilities of SSMS with a T-SQL Debugger that makes troubleshooting complex queries, stored procedures, triggers, and functions a breeze. The Debugger allows you to observe the runtime behavior of database objects, detect and identify logic errors, break or suspend query execution to examine objects, and use watches to evaluate and edit variables in your scripts. With SQL Complete, you can easily and effectively debug your T-SQL code directly within the SSMS IDE.

6. Keep your work safe and secure with document recovery

SQL Complete’s session restoration features ensure that you never lose a line of code again. These features not only minimize but can completely prevent the loss of SQL code and data. With just a few clicks, you can recover your document sessions and resume your work in no time, even in the event of unexpected crashes or power outages. Plus, if you accidentally close an SQL document without saving it, you can easily restore everything and continue working with minimal interruption.

7. In the results grid, you have the ability to perform multiple operations with your data.

SQL Complete offers a variety of flexible and versatile data operations that can be performed directly in the SSMS results grid. These include data visualization, which supports various file formats such as Hexadecimal, Text, XML, HTML, Rich Text, PDF, JSON, Image, and Spatial.

Additionally, the data search feature allows you to quickly find matching data, entire words, and even regular expressions. With data copying, you can easily select and copy data from a cell, a range of cells, or an entire table to your clipboard or to a CSV, XML, HTML, or JSON file. For calculating sums and averages in received data sets, data aggregation proves far quicker and simpler than using spreadsheets.

Lastly, generating scripts from the results grid based on your table data is a breeze, thanks to the various statement options such as INSERT, INSERT #tmpTable, WHERE IN(), WHERE AND OR, and UPDATE.

8. Tab coloring makes working with multiple connections a breeze.

With tab coloring, you can easily color-code your servers and databases, making keeping track of your current connection effortless. Whether you’re using Development, Sandbox, Testing, Production, or a custom connection, you can manage them in a way that suits you best. SQL Complete conveniently labels tabs and status bars of SQL documents to help you stay organized. Object Explorer’s connections and databases are also labeled with vertical lines, so you can quickly identify them. This handy feature makes working with multiple connections a breeze.

9. With SQL Complete’s simplified navigation feature, you’ll find it much easier to navigate large SQL statements.

SQL Complete’s Document Outline feature provides simplified navigation that allows you to easily view and navigate your current document structure in a dedicated window. You can quickly sync the structure with the text from your code by simply right-clicking the code and selecting “Synchronize Document Outline.” This simple and convenient feature makes it a breeze to navigate large SQL statements, helping you save time and streamline your workflow.

10. You can take your productivity to the next level with a range of extra features that enhance your workflow.

In addition to the features mentioned above, SQL Complete has many other surprises in store for you. These include a SQL query history that lets you find, view, and edit previously executed queries, transaction reminders that notify you about uncommitted transactions, and execution warnings that prevent accidental deletion of your data or dropping of database objects. All of these features contribute to your overall productivity and help you stay on top of your work.

We believe there are 10 key reasons why SQL Complete can become your indispensable assistant, but you don’t have to take our word for it. Download SQL Complete for a free 2-week trial and experience its benefits firsthand.