1000% Gains Expected For Algorand (ALGO), Avalanche (AVAX) & Pac-Man Frog (PAC)

New wealth is now being created through digital currency and DeFi investments. There are now 17,000 cryptocurrencies in circulation, with a market capitalisation of $2 billion and projections of $3 billion by 2025.

If you thought the benchmark S&P 500’s total return of 29 per cent in 2021 was astounding, you probably weren’t paying as much attention to the cryptocurrency market. The total value of cryptocurrencies has risen to billions and continues to grow.

Many of the more than 16,000 cryptocurrencies listed on CoinMarketCap.com may not prosper. However, a few initiatives might pay off handsomely for long-term investors.

The following three cryptocurrencies could be worth considering for investment because they offer competitive advantages. The markets have shown strong signs over the previous two weeks, leading many to hope that the good days are returning. Let’s take a look at what distinguishes Algorand (ALGO), Avalanche (AVAX), and Pac-Man Frog (PAC).

Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand is a cryptocurrency that a number of patient investors expect to surge greatly by 2026. With a market capitalisation of $10.5 billion, Algorand is already the 19th-largest digital currency.

Algorand (ALGO) may reach its greatest price of 2.254 USD in the first half of 2022, according to Wallet Investor. As a result, the year-end price cap is expected to be 3.291 USD. Additionally, according to CryptoNewsz, Algorand (ALGO) might reach 2.35 USD in 2022, up 149.68 % from its present price, thanks to many collaborations and alliances, as well as community support.

As one of the leading competitors for best investment options in 2022, what distinguishes this digital money is the way it employs cryptographic techniques to address problems that were previously computationally impossible to solve.

While social media excitement and pumping were instrumental to huge increases in the meme coins in 2021, establishing distinctiveness and competitive advantage is the hidden secret to long-term profits in the cryptocurrency industry. Algorand does this by prioritising interoperability, speed, and security.

As of April 2022, there are around 7 billion ALGO coins in circulation. ALGO cryptocurrencies still have a maximum quantity of 10 billion.

Avalanche (AVAX)

There might not be a cryptocurrency with a more optimistic outlook than Avalanche right now, at least among the largest group of digital currencies. Avalanche is the 11th most valuable cryptocurrency, with a market cap of $27 billion.

While it’s no secret that Ethereum is preferred among decentralised application (dApp) developers, Avalanche has the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) installed on its blockchain. The Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) is the software that allows developers to construct dApps on the Ethereum platform. In other words, Avalanche is dangling a carrot in front of dApp developers in the hopes of luring them to its network, where they will benefit from faster processing, reduced prices, and outstanding scalability when compared to Ethereum.

The price of Avalanche (AVAX) is likely to be more bullish this year, according to expert predictions of Gov Capital and CoinPriceForecast, AVAX is expected to reach 309 USD and 305 USD by December 2022.

Overall, Avalanche (AVAX) is expected to gain price this year, and the favourable feeling is expected to persist; new users entering the crypto market may see the Avalanche blockchain as an Ethereum alternative as DeFi (decentralised finance) and NFTs acquire greater traction.

Pac-Man Frog (PAC)

The Pac-Man Frog ecosystem is a game launchpad that aims to eliminate current platforms’ inefficiencies and flaws. As there is a true demand for such launchpad platforms, the PAC token could see a lot of development and price surge making it an excellent investment opportunity.

Pacman Frog (PAC) was created from a unique idea to establish a decentralised community token on Solana, leading to the future of Web 3.0. Pac-Man Frog (PAC) is committed to fostering a decentralised community by providing a wide variety of services in this constantly changing environment.

The PAC token will serve as the governance token and will also provide users access to a variety of features, including the ability to generate a passive income by depositing it in the Pac-Man Frog platform’s vaults. You can access the presale for the PAC token here. The entire number of coins will be capped to 1 billion, with any unsold tokens being burned. When the cryptocurrency goes mainstream and is listed on exchanges, the launch will be equitable and might result in significant benefits.

