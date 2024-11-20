Hurricane season, spanning from June 1 to November 30, can bring a host of challenges, including power outages and drinking water advisories. Being prepared is the key to weathering the storm, and building a hurricane-proof pantry is an essential step. Whether it’s shelf-stable versions of your regular staples or high-energy snacks, these items can help you stay nourished and energized during uncertain times.

Here’s a guide to 11 must-have groceries to keep on hand.

1. Bottled Water

Water is the most critical item to stock during hurricane season. Hurricanes often disrupt water supplies, making bottled water essential. Aim for at least one gallon of water per person per day for a week. Additionally, electrolyte drinks like Gatorade, Powerade, or powdered mixes such as Liquid I.V. can help replenish lost electrolytes and keep you hydrated.

2. Instant Coffee and Tea

Coffee lovers need not go without their morning cup during a power outage. Instant coffee, like Trader Joe’s Instant Cold Brew or Starbucks VIA, is a lifesaver. For tea enthusiasts, consider pre-packaged options like Kola Goodies’ Sri Lankan Milk Tea packets, which come with powdered milk and sweeteners for an easy, flavorful brew.

3. Shelf-Stable Milk

Shelf-stable milk, including cow’s milk and plant-based alternatives like almond or oat milk, is an excellent substitute for refrigerated varieties. It’s perfect for cereals, coffee, or even drinking on its own. Individual milk cartons are a convenient option, especially for portion control during power outages.

4. Canned Foods

Canned goods are hurricane pantry MVPs. From pasta sauces and beans to vegetables and tinned fish, these items are versatile, long-lasting, and easy to prepare. Pair canned sauces with dry pasta for a simple meal, or use canned beans and vegetables as bases for hearty dishes. Don’t forget to have a manual can opener on hand!

5. Granola Bars

Granola bars are portable, energy-packed, and shelf-stable, making them an ideal hurricane snack. Brands like Bobo’s oat bars offer a variety of flavors that are both nutritious and satisfying. Stock up on a mix of high-protein and fiber-rich options to keep hunger at bay.

6. Nut Butter

Nut butter is a fantastic source of quick energy and has an impressive shelf life. Whether it’s peanut, almond, or a flavored variety like Justin’s Maple Almond Butter, it pairs well with apples (a long-lasting fruit) or can be enjoyed straight from the jar.

7. Jerky

For a protein boost, jerky is a must-have. Grass-fed beef, turkey, or even vegan jerky options like Primal seitan jerky are excellent choices. These snacks are compact, shelf-stable, and perfect for sustaining energy during power outages.

8. Dried Fruits and Applesauce Pouches

Dried fruits, such as apricots, mangoes, and raisins, are nutrient-rich alternatives to fresh produce that might spoil quickly. Applesauce pouches, often fortified with additional nutrients, are not just for kids—they’re a practical and tasty snack for everyone.

9. Ready-to-Eat Meals

Camping-style freeze-dried meals are a convenient solution for power outages. Brands like Good-To-Go and Backpacker’s Pantry offer a variety of options, from granola to Pad Thai, which require only boiling or lukewarm water to prepare. These meals bring a bit of variety to your hurricane pantry.

10. Instant Noodles

Instant noodles are a comfort food staple that requires minimal preparation. Classic Maruchan Ramen or upgraded options like A-Sha’s dry noodles, which include flavorful sauce packets, are great for a quick, satisfying meal. Simply add hot water, and you’re set.

11. A Few Little Luxuries

Don’t forget to include a few treats to lift your spirits during a storm. Whether it’s frosted animal crackers, gourmet popcorn, boxed wine, or premium chocolate, these small indulgences can bring a sense of normalcy and comfort during a stressful time.

Tips for Hurricane Preparedness

– Gradual Stocking: Instead of waiting for the peak of hurricane season, gradually stock up on these items throughout the season to avoid last-minute shortages.

– Cooler Storage:Use a reliable cooler, like the RTIC cooler, to keep essential items fresh, such as medications or perishable snacks.

– Plan Meals: Think about how you can combine these items into satisfying meals to minimize the disruption to your routine.

A well-stocked pantry can make all the difference during hurricane season. By keeping these 11 essential groceries on hand, you can ensure your family’s dietary needs are met, even during power outages or supply shortages. Start preparing today to weather the storm with confidence and peace of mind.