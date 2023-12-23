Tesla has recently initiated a significant recall of over 120,000 vehicles, including the 2021 to 2023 Model S luxury sedan and Model X SUV. This recall, primarily due to doors that fail to comply with U.S. government regulations, has raised concerns about the potential risk of doors unlatching and opening during a crash, thereby increasing the risk of injury.

The Scope of the Recall

The recall, which Tesla acknowledged in a letter posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website, is a response to the discovery that affected doors can be unlocked during a crash. As a remedy, Tesla is releasing an Over-The-Air (OTA) software update free of charge, with owner notification letters expected to be sent out by February 17.

Moreover, this recall is not limited to the United States. In Canada, approximately 193,000 Tesla vehicles are now facing recall over similar Autopilot safety concerns. Initially triggered in the U.S. due to issues with the Autosteer component of Tesla’s Autopilot suite, the recall has now extended to Canada, as confirmed by Transport Canada. This extension affects a significant number of vehicles, all slated for a fix through an OTA software update.

The Underlying Issue

The core issue at hand involves the doors of the affected Tesla models. In a crash scenario, these doors could unlatch and open, posing a significant safety risk to occupants. It can be assumed that there is a problem with Autopilot’s default safety checks, which may not have been robust enough, potentially leading to drivers not paying sufficient attention to the road.

These updates follow a series of incidents that have raised serious questions about the safety of Tesla’s Autopilot system. Notable accidents, such as the 2019 crash in Los Angeles involving a Tesla Model 3 and the collision in Virginia with a tractor-trailer, have cast a shadow over the system’s safety record.

The new recall comes right around the time of another massive recall announced by Tesla last week. The automaker called back nearly 2 million U.S. vehicles due to concerns about the safety of its Autopilot driver-assistance feature. A federal investigation found that its autosteer function may have led some drivers to abandon responsibility for the operation of their vehicles. This recall followed another in February affecting more than 360,000 vehicles related to Tesla’s “full self-driving” software.

Tesla’s Response and Measures

In response to these recalls, Tesla plans to roll out OTA software updates that include increasing the prominence of visual alerts, simplifying the engagement and disengagement of Autosteer, and adding additional checks upon engaging Autosteer. These updates are designed to rectify issues without the need for physical servicing, showcasing the company’s ability to respond swiftly to safety concerns.

The planned updates aim to enhance the Autopilot system’s safety checks, ensuring a higher level of driver engagement and reducing the risk of accidents. These updates include more prominent visual alerts and additional controls to reinforce the need for driver attentiveness and responsibility.

Tesla’s recall is part of a broader trend in the automotive industry, where manufacturers are increasingly facing challenges with the integration of autonomous driving technologies. As vehicles become more technologically advanced, the complexity of ensuring their safety also increases. This has led to a rise in recalls across the industry, as manufacturers strive to address potential safety issues proactively.