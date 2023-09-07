$170,000 Toyota Century SUV Debuts, Aims to Rival Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Toyota has taken its luxury game up a notch by introducing the all-new Century SUV, a high-end vehicle set to rival Japan’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Priced at $170,000 (¥25,000,000), the luxury ride is only estimated to sell at 30 units per month. The SUV beats all the premium models of Toyota and Lexus, setting a new bar for pricing and luxury consumption.

Size and Presence

Designed with a clear focus on chauffeur-driven luxury, Toyota has brought the same level of attention to detail as found in the original sedan to the new Century. In terms of size, the SUV can be seen in a boxy build. Its dimensions are 197.8 inches in length, 78.3 inches in width, and 71 inches in height. Features like hand-polished exterior, rear seat area make this new Toyota launch, a comfort maximizing delight. Slightly shorter than the Century sedan, it compensates with a wider body, offering seating for four passengers rather than five. Furthermore, the wheelbase of 116.1 inches adds to its presence, giving a weighty profile of 5,665 pounds.

Access and Convenience

Century by Toyota has left no stone unturned in providing luxury experience . This dedication is evident through the incorporation of several distinct features on the car. Grab handles on C-pillars, retractable side steps, and rear doors that swing open to impressive 75-degree angle are some examples. For added convenience, a minivan-style electric sliding rear door option is also on offer, in the noteworthy GR-badged variant. New SUV has a spacious rear area and a premium sound system, which can turn it into an entertainment hub. Suitable for all travelling needs, it is easily convertible into a mobile office for working professionals as well.

The new luxury car by Toyota flaunts a phoenix emblem in place of the traditional Toyota badge. The emblematic change is a bold departure from tradition, as phoenix symbolizes rebirth. It is believed thatt the company is symbolizing its rebirth as a premium luxury offering. The Century SUV is an all-rounder as it is based on Toyota’s versatile ‘Toyota New Global Architecture’ (TNGA) platform. This platform is famous for enhancing overall ride comfort and providing the foundation for exceptional automobile performance.

Hybrid Power for a New Era

It is powered by a special hybrid engine that combines a 3.5-liter V6 with an electric motor in the back, giving it a strong total power of 406 horsepower, which is similar to the Lexus TX 550h+. However, some car enthusiasts might be disappointed that it doesn’t have the 5.0-liter V8 that the sedan had in the past.

The $170000 SUV is set to make its debut at select Toyota dealerships in Japan. According to rumours, automaker will allow customers to create one-of-a-kind models suiting their tastes by providing extensive customizing options. Rest assured, the iconic Century sedan will continue to be available alongside this new SUV, ensuring that Toyota continues to cater to those who demand the pinnacle of luxury and refinement in their automotive choices.