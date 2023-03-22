1Win company was founded not so long ago, in 2016 (however, the company was called FirstBet until 2018). But already today this platform is the largest in the field of sports betting in India: the number of users of the site already exceeds 1 million people. Like all officially licensed bookmakers, 1Win also has a Curacao license, which means the legality of gambling on the platform. So, you can be sure of the reliability of the company and the security of your data. 1Win India offers many opportunities for its players. You can not only bet on your favorite teams, but also play online casinos and poker. The site has a fairly modern interface. And it is also multifunctional. The 1Win site has the ability to change languages: from Hindi to English and vice versa. If you are a beginner, then don’t worry, the site navigation is very convenient and simple, so you won’t get confused by anything. In addition to the website, the 1win platform provides its users with an application for smartphones:

Foundation date 2016 Minimum Deposit ₹100 Languages available English, Hindi Mobile app Android, iOS Support 24/7 Game Types Live casino, casino, sports betting, live bets

1Win Registration

In order to bet on your favorite teams and earn money from it, you first need to register on the platform. This procedure is quite simple. However, newbies may have some issues. To make it easier for you to go through the registration process, we have compiled detailed instructions on how to create an account on 1Win:

Click on the “Register” button; Fill the fields with required personal information (enter your email address, phone number, login, password, and currency); Click on the “Register” button.

Do not attempt to register on the site if you are under 18 years of age!

As you can see, the process is very simple and will not take much of your time.

1Win Types of bets

1Win provides its players with several types of bets, depending on whether you are an experienced player or not, whether you are confident with your bets or have doubts, which are:

Ordinary. The prediction is made for one event only. This is the most standard bet;

Express. In this type of bet, you can combine several markets in different matches into one Betting slip. With this option, you can choose two of three results of the event;

Series. This is a series of single bets. You select several markets and enter your bet. For each of the selected markets, an individual bet will be placed on this amount.

Extra bets. Thanks to this option, players can bet not on the outcome of the event itself, but on certain moments of the game, that is, for example, on the player who will score the first goal or the exact score in any of the halves, etc.

The 1Win bookmaker is actively working to expand opportunities for bettors who like to bet on current events.

1Win Sports Betting Options

Since 1Win is a very popular and well-known betting site, here you will find the best opportunities to bet on your favorite teams. You will be able to get acquainted with all the sports represented in more detail when you go to the special sports section of the site. Here are the most popular betting options for Indian players:

Sport Brief information Cricket It probably won’t come as a surprise to anyone that cricket is the most popular betting sport in India. 1Win offers a wide variety of cricket betting options, as well as a huge variety of events on the site. The most popular cricket tournaments are: IPL, Pakistan Super League, World T20, Test Series. Football Football is undoubtedly one of the most popular sports in the world. During major championships such as the World Cup for example, millions of fans follow the game. Football is also very popular among Indians. Here is a list of the most popular football tournaments: English Premier League, Indian Super League, World Cup, UEFA Champions League. Tennis Indians like to bet on tennis, as it is quite easy to predict the winner, because only two players participate in the game. Therefore, tennis is quite a popular sport for betting among players from India. Tennis betting is also available at 1Win bet and players can bet on popular matches and tournaments, including: Australian Open, Wimbledon, US Open, French Open. Horse Racing Horse racing is one of the oldest betting sports. It was very popular among players back in the days when it was impossible to place bets online. Here are the most popular horse racing tournaments today: United Kingdom Ascot, France Fontainebleau, Australia Ascot, Ireland Punchestown.

By visiting the official 1Win website, you will find even more information about sports events that you can bet on and that will bring you winnings.

1Win Bet Support

Technical support is a necessary attribute of any official bookmaker. Thanks to it, you can solve all sorts of problems related to the operation of the site or with the account at the bookmaker. 1Win technical support staff respond quickly. Most often, people contact the support service for the following reasons:

The site is down;

Problems related to the withdrawal or replenishment of funds;

Technical errors when making a bet;

The support team can help you with most technical issues, as well as problems with financial transactions.

There are three ways to contact the technical support of the bookmaker: By contacting via online chat; By contacting by email; By calling the hotline.

1Win is a great betting platform for Indian bettors, whether you’re new to the game or an experienced bettor. Try using the 1Win website and start earning real money on your hobby.