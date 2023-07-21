1Win Sportsbook Review 2023

1win offers users in India a full range of sports and cyber sports betting options. The sportsbook offers more than 50 sports on which pre-match and live bets can be placed both on the bookmaker’s official website and on its mobile app. The bookmaker’s range is complemented by services such as cybersports, virtual sports, fantasy sports and tweensports.

Join 1win, a licensed bookmaker operating under an official Curaçao license, now and receive a generous welcome bonus on your first four deposits of 500% up to INR 80,400.

For the most basic information on 1win bookmaker, please see the table:

Year of foundation 2016 License Curacao License No. 8048/JAZ2018-040 Languages Hindi, English, French, German, Portuguese, Finnish, Danish, Polish, Bengali, Italian, Turkish, etc. Platforms Website, Mobile Site, and Mobile App for Android / iOS Sports Betting Cricket, Kabaddi, Football, Tennis, Basketball, Ice Hockey, Handball, Golf, MMA, Boxing, Baseball, Cycling, Horse Racing, Volleyball, etc. eSports Betting Dota 2, Valorant, CS: GO, StarCraft 2, Mobile Legends, King of Glory, Rainbow Six, League of Legends, Warcraft 3, etc. Live Streaming Yes Welcome Package 500% up to INR 80,400 Available Currencies INR, XAF, USD, EUR, BRL, CAD, RUB, UAH, AUD, BDT, etc. Customer Support Live Chat, Email, Phone

1win Welcome Bonus

For new users from India, 1win has prepared a generous welcome offer of 500% up to INR 80,400. This bonus offer is applicable on the first four deposits. The bonus funds will be automatically credited to the bonus account balance once the funds are credited to the account. These funds will be transferred from the bonus balance to the main account balance once the following bonus conditions are met:

Place one bet with odds of 3.0 or higher on any sporting event and if the bet is successful, 5% of the bet amount from the bonus account will be transferred to your main account. This is a great offer to sign up on the platform and start winning on your bets.

How to Place a Bet at 1win?

On the 1win platform, bettors from India can place a bet on any sports or cyber sports match they are interested in in just a few clicks. All the steps required to do so are described in the instructions below:

Open the official 1win website or mobile app and click on the login button. Log in to 1win with your email/phone number and password. Open the sportsbook and select the sport you wish to bet on. On the sportsbook page, select the match you wish to bet on. Examine the table with the markets. Select the market and odds you are most interested in. Specify the bet amount in the betting form and confirm it.

After the match is over, you will receive your winnings in your account, which you can withdraw or use for new bets from any device.

Sports Types at 1win India

The bookmaker’s platform has all the necessary tools, options and features to ensure that bettors place their bets at the highest level. The sportsbook includes around 50 sports available for live and line betting. A separate page is provided for each sport with information on upcoming and current matches, current markets and odds, and statistics of past games. In addition, three types of bets are available to bettors: single, express and series. LIVE broadcasts of matches are also available to registered users, which will allow them to follow the game of their favorite team with their own eyes.

Which Sporting Events are Betting On?

Let’s talk in more detail about which sports, as well as high-profile sporting events, Indian bettors can bet on in-play and live betting.

Cricket

Cricket is the most popular sport in India. On the 1win platform, Indian bettors can bet on cricket events such as:

Indian Premier League;

Bangladesh Premier League;

Ashes Series;

ICC World Cup;

Asia Emerging Nations Cup;

European Series;

Big Smash League;

Gold League, etc.

Football

Football fans can place Line and Live bets on their favorite football teams. There is an excellent variety of markets for this sport, including 1×2, Both goals, Double odds, Total, Goal Line, Goal/Asian Total, Just score, Next goal, Penalty kicks, Corner kicks, and about a hundred more.

The following football events are available for you to bet on:

UEFA Champions League;

UEFA Europa Conference League;

Italia. Serie A;

Germany. Bundesliga;

Spain. La Liga;

France. Ligue 1;

FIFA World Cup;

Euro Cup, etc.

Baseball

On the Baseball page, you will find the following baseball tournaments available for betting:

USA. Major League Baseball;

USA. NCAA, Regular Season;

Republic of Korea. Korea Baseball Organization;

Australia. Australian Baseball League;

Japan. Professional Baseball.

Tennis

For Indian bettors, the bookmaker offers all sorts of tennis tournaments, both international and small. The list of tennis tournaments available for betting includes:

Wimbledon;

ATP;

WTA;

Challenger;

ITF Men;

ITF Women;

UTR Pro Tennis Series, etc.

Table Tennis

The following tournaments are available for you to place your bets at Table Tennis:

Czech Liga Pro;

TT Star Series;

TT Elite Series;

Challenger Series;

Setka Cup;

Ukraine Win Cup;

Masters, etc.

Horse Racing

Horse racing is considered the third favorite sport after cricket and football in India. The 1win horse racing book is comprehensive, as it allows you to bet before and during the race on the winner. You can bet on popular runs around the world, like:

UK;

North America;

Canada;

Germany;

Japan and more.

Boxing

Boxing is an exciting sport, attracting many fans from India with plenty of interesting confrontations. At 1win, boxing bets can be lucrative, as players are presented with a number of various wagering options. To make more accurate fight predictions, you can use each fighter’s exact statistics, showing all his previous wins, losses and other information.

eSports

In addition to betting on world sports, the bookmaker also offers betting on cyber sports disciplines. At the same time, they are also available for live betting. Among the available eSports disciplines, you will find the following:

Counter-Strike;

Call of Duty;

FIFA;

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

Rocket League;

Valorant;

StarCraft Brood War;

King of Glory;

Mobile Legends.

Other Sports

As well as the sports mentioned above, sports such as Darts, Golf, Rugby, Snooker, Floorball, Basketball, Cricket, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Ice Hockey, Handball, and around 30 others are also available to bet on. You can also visit the ‘Specials’ section where bets are taken on politics, movies, the weather, and even music.

1win Fantasy Sport

In this section, bettors create a dream team for virtual tournaments by selecting players or athletes from real sports, including:

Football;

Basketball;

Hockey;

Golf;

Tennis;

Formula 1;

American Football.

Fantasy points are points that are required to develop a dream team. They are gained by players or athletes depending on their performance in real games.

Virtual Sports

In this section bettors can bet on computer generated matches. They fully correspond to their real counterparts, so player names, team names, and other parameters are identical to the real ones. Virtual matches last no more than 5 minutes, so bettors can find out whether they win or lose their bet in a short period of time. Among the virtual sports available at 1win are the following:

Football;

Horse Racing;

Dog Racing;

Cricket;

Cock Fighting;

Motorbikes;

Speedway, etc.

Comments

comments