Home
News

20 Must-Watch Shows on Disney plus in April from The Mandalorian to Hamster and Gretel

Srijita Ghosh·
News

Are you ready for some April magic? Disney+ has got you covered with a range of new releases that will keep you entertained throughout the month. From the epic adventures of The Mandalorian to the heartwarming stories of Critter Fixers, Disney+ is bringing a mix of classic and new content that will surely satisfy every viewer’s needs.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the must-watch shows and movies on Disney+ this April.

1. The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)

Image by: whatsondisneyplus.com

This animated comedy series follows the adventures of a ghost named Scratch and his unlikely friend, a girl named Molly McGee. In the second season, Scratch and Molly embark on new adventures, facing new challenges and making new friends.

2. Journey to the Center of the Earth

Image by : ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth’ Series Arrives on Disney+ (dapsmagic.com)

This classic adventure movie follows the journey of a group of explorers as they venture deep into the center of the Earth. With stunning visuals and thrilling action scenes, this movie is perfect for the whole family.

3. Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)

Image by : Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (TV Series 2023– ) – IMDb

This animated series tells the story of Lunella Lafayette, a little girl who partners up with a dinosaur named Devil Dinosaur to protect her city from peril. This series is a must-see for Marvel lovers, since it is full of both humor and heart.

4. Raven’s Home – Season 6

Image by: Disney Channel Confirmed Raven’s Home Season 6 Premiere for April 9, 2023 (premieredate.news)

Raven’s Home is back with a new season, and fans of the show are excited to see what’s next for Raven and her family. With new adventures and hilarious moments, this season promises to be just as fun as the previous ones.

5. Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S11)

Image by: Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (TV Series 2014– ) – IMDb

This reality program chronicles the activities of veterinarian Dr. Michelle Oakley, who practices in the arid Yukon region. This season promises to be equally as fun as the previous ones, with fresh difficulties and touching moments.

6. Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)

Image by:Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Premiere Dates – Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Premiere Dates Cancelled or Renewed Status – Releases TV

Wicked Tuna is a must-watch if you like fishing shows. In this brand-new spin-off series, fishermen battle against one another in the treacherous Outer Banks waters.

7. The Crossover

Image by: The Crossover (TV Series 2023– ) – IMDb

Based on the Newberry Award-winning book by Kwame Alexander, The Crossover follows the journey of two basketball-playing brothers who face new challenges on and off the court. With themes of family, friendship, and perseverance, this show is a must-watch for sports fans and book lovers alike.

8. Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

Image by: Hamster And Gretel Punches Up Early Second Season… – Disney Television Animation News (disneytvanimation.com)

This new animated series follows the adventures of two siblings, Hamster and Gretel, as they go on exciting and magical adventures. With humor and heart, this show is perfect for kids and adults alike.

9. PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 7 episodes)

Image by: PJ Masks: Power Heroes (TV Series 2023– ) – IMDb

This animated series follows the adventures of three young friends who transform into superheroes at night to save their city from danger. With action-packed episodes and lovable characters, this show is perfect for kids

10. Rennervations

Image by: Rennervations (TV Series 2023– ) – IMDb

This home renovation series follows the journey of Jonathan and Drew Scott as they help families transform their homes into their dream spaces. With heartwarming moments and stunning home transformations, this show is perfect for fans of home renovation shows.

11. Kiya And The Kimoja Heroes – New Episode

Image by: Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (2023) (imdb.com)

This animated series follows the adventures of Kiya, a young girl who discovers she has superpowers and teams up with a group of heroes to save her city from danger. With exciting action scenes and lovable characters, this show is perfect for kids.

12. Jeremy Renner

Image by: Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – ABC Special – Where To Watch (tvinsider.com)

The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival, and Triumph This special interview with actor Jeremy Renner explores his journey of survival and triumph, from his childhood to his rise to fame in Hollywood. With heartfelt moments and inspiring stories, this interview is a must-watch for fans of the actor.

13. Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Image by: Oswald the Lucky Rabbit (Western Animation) – TV Tropes

This classic animated series follows the adventures of Oswald, a lovable rabbit who gets into all sorts of trouble. With colorful animation and lovable characters, this show is perfect for kids and adults alike.

14. The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

Image by: When is ‘The Owl House’ Season 3 Episode 3 Coming Out? – Disney Plus Informer

This animated series follows the journey of a young girl named Luz who discovers a magical world filled with wonder and danger. With new episodes in the third season, fans are excited to see what adventures Luz will go on next.

 

15. It’s All Right!

Image by: It’s All Right! (2023) (imdb.com)

This documentary series follows the journey of the legendary music group, The Jacksons, as they reflect on their careers and the impact they’ve had on the music industry. With rare footage and interviews, this series is a must-watch for fans of music history.

16. Critter Fixers:

Image by: “Critter Fixers: Country Vets” Season 5 Coming Soon To Disney+ (US) – What’s On Disney Plus (whatsondisneyplus.com)

Country Vets – Season 5 This reality show follows the daily life of a group of veterinarians as they care for all kinds of animals in rural Georgia. With heartwarming moments and adorable animals, this season promises to be just as entertaining as the previous ones.

 

17. Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)

Image by: Watch Big City Greens Volume 4 | Prime Video (amazon.com)

This animated series follows the adventures of a young boy named Cricket and his family as they move from the country to the big city. With humor and heart, this show is perfect for families.

 

18. The Mandalorian – Season 3 – Episodes 6, 7, and 8

Image By: The Movie Database

The Mandalorian is back with new episodes, and fans are excited to see what happens next. In these three episodes, the Mandalorian will continue his journey to protect Baby Yoda and face new enemies.

From classic animation to new releases, there’s something for everyone on Disney+ this April. So grab your remote and get ready for a month of excitement and entertainment!

 

Comments

comments

© 2023 Techstory Media Pvt Ltd Contact : info@techstory.in