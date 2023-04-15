20 Must-Watch Startup Shows for Entrepreneurs in 2023 Inspiration, Lessons, and Entertainment

Welcome to our guide of the 20 best startup shows for entrepreneurs in 2023. As an entrepreneur, it’s important to stay inspired, motivated and to constantly learn from others in the field. Fortunately, there are many TV shows and series that can provide you with just that. From dramas to reality shows, we have compiled a list of the best startup shows that you can watch in 2023.

1. Shark Tank

This show gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a panel of wealthy investors. If the investors like the idea, they will offer to invest in the business in exchange for equity. This show can be inspiring for entrepreneurs who want to see what it takes to secure funding for their businesses.

2. Silicon Valley

This is a comedy series that follows a group of young entrepreneurs as they try to launch a startup in Silicon Valley. The show is known for its accurate portrayal of the tech industry and its humor.

3. The Profit

Marcus Lemonis, a successful entrepreneur, invests his own money into struggling businesses and helps them turn things around. This show is a great source of inspiration for entrepreneurs who want to learn how to turn their business around.

4. Startup

This is a drama series that follows a group of entrepreneurs as they try to launch a cryptocurrency company. The show is known for its thrilling plot and its realistic portrayal of the tech industry.

5. Halt and Catch Fire

This is a drama series that follows a group of entrepreneurs as they try to build a new computer in the early 1980s. The show is known for its accurate portrayal of the tech industry and its characters.

6. How I Made My Millions

This is a documentary series that follows successful entrepreneurs as they share their stories of how they built their businesses. This show is a great source of inspiration for entrepreneurs who want to learn from the best.

7. The Apprentice

This show features a group of entrepreneurs who compete for a job with billionaire Donald Trump. The show is known for its tough challenges and its focus on business skills.

8. The Pitch

This show features entrepreneurs who pitch their business ideas to a panel of marketing experts. The show is known for its focus on marketing skills and its tough challenges.

9. Dragon’s Den

This show features entrepreneurs who pitch their business ideas to a panel of wealthy investors. The show is similar to Shark Tank and can be a great source of inspiration for entrepreneurs who want to see what it takes to secure funding for their businesses.

10. Beyond the Tank

This show follows up with entrepreneurs who have appeared on Shark Tank and shows how their businesses have grown since then. This show can be inspiring for entrepreneurs who want to see what it takes to turn a business idea into a successful business.

11. Techstars

This show follows a group of entrepreneurs as they participate in a startup accelerator program. The show is known for its focus on mentorship and its tough challenges.

12. Westworld

This is a science fiction series that explores the ethical implications of artificial intelligence. The show can be inspiring for entrepreneurs who are interested in AI and its potential impact on the future of business.

13. House of Lies

This is a comedy series that follows a group of management consultants as they try to help businesses improve their operations. The show can be a great source of inspiration for entrepreneurs who want to learn about management consulting.

14. Mr. Robot

This is a drama series that follows a group of hackers as they try to take down a large corporation. The show can be inspiring for entrepreneurs who are interested in cybersecurity and its impact on business.

15. Betas

This is a comedy series that follows a group of entrepreneurs as they try to launch a social media app. The show can be inspiring for entrepreneurs who want to learn about the challenges and opportunities of launching a tech startup.

16. Girlboss

This is a comedy series that follows the story of Sophia Amoruso, the founder of Nasty Gal, a vintage clothing company. The show can be inspiring for female entrepreneurs who want to see how Amoruso built her successful business from scratch.

17. StartUp (Crackle)

This is a drama series that follows a group of entrepreneurs as they try to launch a new cryptocurrency company. The show is known for its focus on the dark side of entrepreneurship, including corruption and crime.

18. The Startup Kids

This is a documentary that follows a group of young entrepreneurs as they launch their own startups. The documentary can be inspiring for young entrepreneurs who want to see how other young people have successfully launched their own businesses.

19. Black Mirror

This is a science fiction series that explores the implications of technology on society. The show can be inspiring for entrepreneurs who are interested in the ethical implications of their business ideas and the potential impact of their businesses on society.

20. Master of None

This is a comedy series that follows the life of Dev, a struggling actor in New York City. While not specifically focused on entrepreneurship, the show can be inspiring for entrepreneurs who want to see the ups and downs of pursuing their dreams in a competitive and challenging industry.

There are many TV shows and series that can provide inspiration and valuable lessons for entrepreneurs. From dramas to reality shows, our list of the best startup shows for entrepreneurs in 2023 has something for everyone. Whether you want to learn about marketing, management consulting, tech startups, or ethical implications of AI, there is a show for you. So grab some popcorn, sit back, and get ready to be inspired.

