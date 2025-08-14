Shelby American has pulled the wraps off its most extreme track-focused Mustang yet, the 2026 Shelby Super Snake-R. Starting life as a Ford Mustang Dark Horse, this limited-edition beast combines aggressive widebody styling, featherweight materials, and a massive jump in performance to deliver what Shelby calls its “best handling car ever.”

Widebody Built for Grip

The first thing you notice is the stance. With lightweight 20×11-inch fronts and massive 20×13-inch rears wrapped in Michelin rubber, the Super Snake-R needed extra fender room. Shelby’s solution: metal widebody panels at the rear and featherweight carbon fiber fenders up front. The upgrade not only swallows those huge wheels but also sharpens the car’s track-ready look.

Braking and Handling Upgrades

The Super Snake-R borrows Dark Horse Brembo calipers and pairs them with lighter two-piece slotted rotors for relentless stopping power. Shelby has swapped out rubber bushings for spherical units at every suspension point, eliminating deflection under load. The fully adjustable coilover suspension and improved camber plates allow fine-tuning for different tracks and driving styles.

A full harness bar system ties the chassis together for even more rigidity. According to Shelby, this added stiffness improves predictability at high speeds and cuts lap times, with the bonus of integrated jack pucks for easy maintenance.

Light on Weight, Heavy on Power

Despite the widebody kit, blower, and additional cooling, the Super Snake-R tips the scales only 116 pounds heavier than the base Dark Horse. Shelby achieved this by using carbon fiber and magnesium wherever possible — from the proprietary hood and aero elements to the forged wheels.

Under the hood, the familiar 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 gets a supercharger, pumping out more than 850 horsepower on 93-octane pump gas. That’s a 40 percent power increase over the stock Dark Horse while retaining full Ford dealership serviceability.

Aerodynamics with Purpose

Every aero piece has a job. The carbon fiber front splitter, rocker wickers, and rear diffuser work with a taller, adjustable rear wing for balanced downforce. Functional brake ducts, fender vents, and grilles optimize airflow for cooling and stability at speed.

Interior with a Racing Edge

Inside, the Super Snake-R gets a Shelby-spec interior upgrade with embroidered leather seat covers, serialized plaques, and a rear-seat delete for weight savings. Manual models benefit from a short-throw shifter with a billet shift ball.

Limited, Backed, and Ready

The 2026 Shelby Super Snake-R starts at $224,995, a price that includes the base Mustang Dark Horse 600A. Each will be sold through authorized Shelby distributors with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty, while the Ford powertrain warranty remains intact.

Only a limited number will be built, and judging by the specs, these will be snapped up by serious enthusiasts who want a street-legal track weapon with Shelby pedigree.

As Shelby American President Gary Patterson puts it, “We optimized the Super Snake-R at every level using the best components available to create a dominating track star. If you’re ready to be a track king, your car has arrived.”