In India’s manufacturing realm, Industry 5.0 is revolutionizing processes, merging human expertise with cutting-edge tech for unparalleled innovation and efficiency. Companies improve productivity, quality, and operations by leveraging contemporary robots, data analytics, and sustainability. This shift not only ensures long-term success but also propels India’s industry into a future defined by agility, competitiveness, and resilience.

As India’s premier networking conference in the manufacturing industry, the Manufacturing IT Summit serves as a vital platform for the most influential IT leaders to address today’s most pressing technological challenges, foster deep collaboration, and generate new ideas. With a focus on topics such as big data, robotics, sustainable development, 3D printing, additive manufacturing, and other technological advancements, the summit is poised to redefine manufacturing processes, design, production facilities, distribution systems, and global supply chains.

The Manufacturing IT Summit, now in its 25th edition, presented by Exito, highlights innovation and collaboration in India’s manufacturing industry. This exclusive, invite-only, in-person event brings together technology leaders from prominent businesses, institutions, and government officials, embodying the dynamic landscape of manufacturing in India.

Key Highlights of the 25th Edition Manufacturing IT Summit

Opening keynote: Manufacturing 2030: Pioneering Indian’s Industrial Renaissance.

Green Horizons: Navigating Sustainable Practices in Manufacturing.

Revolutionizing the factory floor: A Symphony of Data, Cloud, and AI.

In Sync and Secure: Cybersecurity Strategies for IT/OT Harmony.

