3 Easy Methods to Upscale Video to 4K in 2023

Upscale Video to 4K

When playing the videos on big screens, the resolution of the videos has to be top-notch. For instance, you’re presenting the credentials of your business on the big screen to your audience.

A 1080p HD video on the big screen will disappoint your audience as no one would like to see blurry and unclear video. Thus, you can upscale the video to 4K to improve the resolution of the video.

Apart from mentioning a couple of intelligent software, we’ll also help you know how to upscale video to 4K online.

Part 1: What is 4K?

4K is a high-definition video with four times more resolution than 1080p HD. 4K video comes up with two standard resolutions. The resolution of video production and film industry is 4096×2160 pixels.

However, the 4K resolution standard for monitors and television is 3840×2160 pixels. 4K video comes with clear pictures and visuals, then 1080p HD video.

Part 2: Why Should I Upgrade to 4K?

If you’re currently using 1080p HD video, upscaling 1080p to 4K is an appropriate option. 4K is much better than 1080p HD as it has higher brightness, wider color gamut, LED local dimming, higher contrast, and OLED technology than 1080p HD.

With the video having 4K resolution, you won’t find the video getting blurred, or you won’t see the issue of sound quality getting tinkered in the midway through the video.

Part 3: Easy Methods to Upscale Video to 4K

1. HitPaw Video Enhancer

Various video quality enhancers that aim to upscale video to 4K tend to tinker with the overall quality of the video, making it blurry and boring. Luckily, you wouldn’t see such inconvenience with the HitPaw AI Video Enhancer.

HitPaw Video Enhancer is a mind-blowing AI upscale video enhancer that stimulates turning a blurry video into top-notch and worth-watching content.

Apart from maintaining the original resolution of the video and offering a simple user interface, HitPaw Video Enhancer empowers you to upscale 1080p to 4K with ease and grace. It uses several mind-blowing AI models to enhance the video’s quality automatically.

Features

Allows you to upscale video to 4K

It doesn’t cause video quality loss

Comes up with the 4 mind-blowing AI models to get the desired results

Supports the 30+ video formats including MP4, WMV, RMKB, MKV, etc

Allows you to edit the videos

How to Upscale Video to 4K

Step 1:

Navigate to the official website of HitPaw Video Enhancer and launch the software afterward.

Step 2:

Click on the ”Choose File” icon to select and upload the video you’d like to upscale to 4K. Dropping and dragging the video to the main interface of HitPaw Video Enhancer is also possible.

Step 3:

HitPaw Video Enhancer has four AI models: the General Denoise Model, Face Model, Animation Model, and Colorize Model. You can select any one of the given AI models. Next, navigate to the Export Setting and set the resolution to 4K. Now, you can select the preferred video output format.

Step 4:

After putting everything in order, you can preview the effects and click on the ”Export” option to start downloading the video to your PC.

2. Flixier

You can also upscale video to 4K online courtesy of the Fixier. It is a brilliant video editing tool that generates flawless video content without downloading any software.

Steps to Upscale Video to 4K Online

Step 1:

Navigate to the official website of Flixier and select the ” Choose Video” icon to import the video you’d like to upscale.

Step 2:

After dragging the video to the Preview pane, you’ll need to use the slider to adjust the saturation, contrast, vibrance, brightness, and hue.

Step 3:

You’ll need to select the 4K resolution after navigating to Settings. Next, tap on ”Export” to begin downloading the video.

3. AVCLabs Video Enhancer AI

Another spectacular way to upscale video to 4K is AVCLabs Video Enhancer AI. It is a brilliant 1080p to 4K upscaler with a manageable user interface, making it pretty simple to upscale a video.

AVCLabs Video Enhancer AI comes up with AI technology that allows you to upscale the resolution, remove the mouse, and improve the color and contrast of a video.

Luckily, using the AVCLabs Video Enhancer is easy, as you must follow the step-by-step guide below to upscale videos to 4K.

Steps to Upscale 1080P to 4K

Step 1:

Launch the AVCLabs Video Enhancer AI on your PC after installing it from the official website. Next, import the video you’d like to upscale to 4K.

Step 2:

Now, you can select Face Refinement or Denoise AI model. Next, tap on the Video Size and select the 4K resolution. You can also select the desired output format from there

Step 3:

After previewing the video, you’ll need to tap on the ” Start Processing” icon to enhance the video’s quality.

Conclusion

If you’re looking to upscale video to 4K, you can take note of this post, where we’ve highlighted the multiple ways to put things in order.

Apart from mentioning the AVCLabs Video Enhancer AI and revealing the HitPaw Video Enhancer, we’ve also shortlisted the Fixier to help you upscale video to 4K online.

4K Video Enhancer Related FAQs:

What is the best 4K Video Enhancer?

You can try out various 4K video enhancers, but no one can match the supremacy of HitPaw Video Enhancer. It is special software that can take video quality to the next level, making it flawless.

How do I upscale from 720p to 4K?

If you intend to upscale the video from 720p to 4K, you’ll need to launch the video Enhancers. Next, select the AI model and set the video resolution to 4K.

Is there an app to enhance video quality?

You can search video enhancer on Google Play or App Store to get the best results.