4 Reasons to Love Fuel Delivery Services

What would you do if you were travelling along E311 from Dubai Festival City to Ajman University if, around a third of the way, your car alerts you that your fuel tank is empty?

Some people would tell you to continue driving. Apparently, the empty warning light comes on when the petrol tank is at 10% to 15% capacity. Thus, even allowing for traffic and variations in fuel tank capacity, you should have no trouble getting to Ajman on your near-empty tank.

Nevertheless, why risk it when you can call a fuel delivery service in Dubai? After all, it was in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, that the first on-demand fuel delivery service in the Middle East was born and launched.

Therefore, instead of running on empty and putting yourself and other motorists at risk by suddenly stalling in the middle of a high-speed highway, pull up at the nearest emergency bay, call the fuel delivery service provider and wait for the fuel delivery truck to fill your tank.

This brings up one of the primary reasons to love on-demand fuel delivery.

1. Never Run on Empty Again

You know it’s good practice to check your fuel tank gauge before getting on the road to see if you have sufficient petrol. However, maybe you are a bit busy. The boss had you go to your Ajman warehouse from Dubai and then back again in the past few days. Perhaps you are just absent-minded; it’s not ideal, but it happens.

A fuel delivery service ensures your little preoccupation doesn’t turn from an inconvenience to an accident.

When a car fuel tank becomes empty, the engine will naturally lose power. What if you ignored the empty fuel tank warning light because you thought you still had about 10% fuel in your tank? If your engine suddenly loses power, you could lose your ability to steer and brake, so you would be unable to control your car.

Now imagine this happening as you are driving on a busy highway, one with a 120 km/h speed limit. Running on empty could have grave consequences. You can say it’s an accident waiting to happen.

Even if your car simply stalls and you don’t get into an accident (say, the road isn’t too busy, and other motorists can easily avoid you), there are still consequences to running on an empty fuel tank. Of course, you will have to get your car towed. You may also have to pay the penalty for disrupting traffic and putting the public at risk.

Therefore, whenever that empty fuel tank warning light comes on — wherever you’re headed and at whichever point of your journey you might be — stop moving and call for fuel delivery.

2. Save Time

It takes time to find and drive to a fuelling station and even more time to queue up at the fuel pumps. That time may seem inconsequential for some people, but for someone to whom time is gold, that’s a significant loss.

To appreciate the importance of this lost time even more, multiply it by the number of refuelling stops you must make in a year. That’s hours of your time lost travelling to and queueing at petrol stations.

Using the example above, getting to a refuelling station would require you to get off the highway. That’s a drive of approximately 10 minutes to the nearest fuel station. That’s not counting the time it will take you to queue (if there are lines at the pumps), wait for a fuel attendant and actually fill up your tank.

There’s traffic to consider, too. Getting off the highway means dealing with slower-moving vehicles because of the lower speed limits and the greater volume of cars on the road.

In the above example, the detour you would need to take is less than eight kilometres. That should take you less than 10 minutes normally. However, if it’s rush hour and there’s stop-and-go traffic, what would typically take you only 10 minutes could very well take you twenty, thirty minutes or even longer.

Thus, your total travel time could almost double just because you had to make your way to a petrol station to refuel.

Contrast this to how things would be if you called for fuel delivery instead. Right from your home, your office, the mall, or wherever you happen to be, you can contact your favourite fuel delivery service provider to fill your fuel tank. You won’t have to drive anywhere and certainly won’t need to queue up at a petrol station.

One might argue you will still have to wait, so you’ll still lose time, anyway. Yes, you will still have to wait, but you don’t necessarily have to count that waiting time as a loss.

When you don’t have to be on the road, driving to and queuing at a petrol station, you can work, chat with friends and family, have coffee, eat, or do some other fun or productive things while you wait for the fuel delivery truck to arrive and fill your car up.

3. Enjoy Incredible Convenience

With on-demand fuel delivery, particularly one with a companion mobile app, you will never have to search for petrol stations or plan your route around petrol station availability ever again.

You can be on your way and stop wherever you deem convenient or necessary, open your mobile app and, with a few taps, get a delivery truck to find you and fill your car up. Not only this, you can get other car services too, for example tyre change, car wash, battery replacement, you name it.

That’s incredibly convenient, especially if the service is available 24/7.

4. Save Money

Since you don’t have to drive around looking for a fuel station, you will naturally save on fuel. Plus, if your fuel delivery service provider charges the same price for every unit of petrol at the pumps and the fuel delivery truck and does not add a delivery fee on top of the fuel cost, you can really save money.

5. Get Your Fuel Delivered While You’re on the Road

Use fuel delivery services to you when you can.

Fuel delivery means you don’t have to run on empty even while you’re on the road. It also means the convenience of getting fuel when and where you need it, saving you time and money in the process.