In the early 2000s, the internet felt like the Wild West—a chaotic frontier filled with quirky ideas, creativity, and bizarre humor. And nowhere embodied that untamed energy more than 4chan. It started simply enough: a teenager staying up late, scrolling through images of LOLcats and laughing at phrases like “I Can Has Cheezburger?” or the sarcastic owl meme “ORLY?”. It was harmless, hilarious fun—the kind that could make a 14-year-old wake up the whole house laughing at 2 a.m.

But behind the laughter was something deeper taking root.

4chan was launched in 2003 by Christopher “Moot” Poole, who was just 15 at the time. Inspired by the Japanese imageboard 2chan, he built a scrappy, Western version focused on anime discussions. But it didn’t take long for the site to grow beyond its niche roots. Fueled by complete anonymity, fleeting threads, and an anything-goes ethos, 4chan rapidly became a digital playground for raw, unfiltered expression. It was where internet culture was born—and later, where it was twisted into something darker.

A Playground Turns Predatory

As the platform grew, so did its reputation. The early days were filled with absurdist humor and meme-making genius, but underneath was a growing current of toxicity. Over time, 4chan became synonymous with cyber harassment, coordinated trolling, and doxing campaigns. One of the author’s earliest brushes with this darker side came in college, when a prank involving their phone number spiraled into a harassment campaign. Posing as a GameStop with a rare copy of Battletoads, a thread on 4chan generated over 250 calls in two days—proof that strangers could summon real-world chaos for a laugh.

That was just a taste of what 4chan would soon become: not just a chaotic message board, but a proving ground for online radicalization. As trolls evolved into activists and extremists, the site’s anonymous users began pushing the boundaries of what was acceptable—not for fun, but for power.

From Message Board to Political Megaphone

By the 2010s, 4chan had stopped being a fringe site and started shaping public discourse. The community played a central role in fueling Gamergate, an aggressive harassment campaign targeting women in gaming. Then it became a launchpad for far-right ideologies that spread from niche internet spaces to mainstream politics.

Ben Collins, a former extremism reporter turned CEO of The Onion, argues that 4chan’s influence peaked when its culture stopped being underground and became normalized. Once Elon Musk took over Twitter in 2022 and embraced many of the same edgy, controversial takes, there was no longer a need for a place like 4chan. The internet had absorbed its worst tendencies and turned them into entertainment.

“Twitter became 4chan,” Collins said. “Then the 4chanified Twitter became the United States government.”

Designed to Disappear

Part of what made 4chan so unpredictable—and, at times, so dangerous—was its design. Posts were anonymous. Threads would vanish if inactive. This built-in impermanence meant that users felt free to say and do anything, knowing it would likely be erased within hours. It created a race to the bottom: whoever could be the most outrageous or offensive the fastest won the attention of the moment.

Yet, the site wasn’t purely malevolent. It had pockets of unexpected warmth and community. Its many boards covered everything from tech and photography to comics and even cooking. Cates Holderness, former editorial lead at Tumblr, said she learned how to bake sourdough bread during the pandemic thanks to tips she got on 4chan’s cooking board.

“It really was the internet’s Wild West,” she said. “You never knew what you’d find, but sometimes, it was something genuinely helpful.”

A Ghost of the Internet’s Past

Now, 4chan is gone—reportedly wiped offline by hackers from a rival message board. For some, it’s a relief. For others, it’s the end of an era. Either way, its legacy is impossible to ignore.

Unlike Facebook or Reddit, 4chan never kept archives. The site lived and died in the moment. That means there’s no museum, no digital tombstone—just scattered screenshots and blurry memories. The chaos it once represented has been replaced by algorithm-driven platforms that curate content instead of letting users stumble into it.

But even in absence, 4chan’s DNA lives on. Its language, tone, and shock-based humor are everywhere now—from TikTok memes to political talking points. The edges of the internet may have been paved over, but the ghost of 4chan still lingers in the system.