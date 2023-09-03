Are you looking to up your healing game in the World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King? You’ve come to the right place! In this blog post, we will discuss 6 of the best specializations and classes for healing that have been tested across many different servers. We’ll also explore each class’s unique strengths and weaknesses in being a healer. Whether you’re just starting with WotLK or an experienced raiding veteran, these tips and tricks will surely give you an edge while playing as a healer. So, if your goal is to become a powerful heal-overlord, read on for some valuable information!

6 Best Specializations For Healing in WotLK

Holy Paladins

Holy Paladins are a staple in any raid due to their unparalleled single-target healing, making them essential for keeping tanks alive. They also boast impressive mana efficiency, allowing them to sustain their healing throughput for an extended period. Additionally, Holy Paladins have access to various cooldowns that can help mitigate unexpected difficulties during encounters. However, they have limitations regarding their ability to heal multiple targets, relying solely on single-target and cast heals. Their restricted mobility can also pose a challenge, requiring strategic positioning to avoid getting caught in harmful mechanics. Moreover, the use of their most potent throughput cooldown, Avenging Wrath, can limit the activation of their defensive cooldowns. Nonetheless, their robust buffs and utility, such as Blessings, Auras, and Divine Intervention against potential wipes, make them a valuable addition in any raid and a force to be reckoned with.

Restoration Druids

Restoration Druids in WotLK are a force to be reckoned with in the healing world. With a focus on healing over time effects like Rejuvenation, they offer excellent mobility, allowing most of their healing to be done while on the move. This is particularly useful in PvP, where restos are expected to utilize crowd control tools like Cyclone to turn the tide of battle in their favor. While they are not known for their burst healing capabilities, multiple heals over time can be stacked on the tank to cushion against incoming damage. In addition, they have several strong support abilities, including area healing-over-time spells like Rejuvenation and Wild Growth, which can also proc Revitalize. While Restoration Druids offer a lot of utility, they do have some weaknesses, including a lack of burst healing and the need to acquire multiple cost-reduction items to sustain Mana. Nonetheless, Restoration Druids remain a formidable class in WotLK that is worth considering for anyone in need of a reliable healer.

Discipline Priest

The Discipline Priest in WotLK is a formidable healer specializing in powerful, raid-wide healing bursts. Their mastery of absorbs and damage reduction utility allows them to prepare for incoming damage, marking players with helpful buffs in Atonement to deal substantial damage to the boss and create healing on those marked allies. Despite their impressive healing capabilities, Discipline Priests experience a natural ebb and flow in their healing rhythm. They “ramp up” their Atonement counts to increase their healing and then rest between these ramps, providing minor healing between their large bursts. However, their frequent need to plant in place to set up big healing can be a weakness. Overall, the Discipline Priest is an excellent choice for any raid looking for a masterful burst healer with great utility.

Holy Priest

Holy Priest is a noteworthy reactive healer, proficient in healing large groups and raids. They boast an impressive toolkit that efficiently caters to almost all damage types. As you play, you’ll always have an answer for any situation, keeping you on your toes. The Holy Priest’s healing style focuses on their chosen talents and two Holy Words, namely the Holy Word: Sanctify and the Holy Word: Serenity. In addition, their healing prowess primarily stems from using Mana-efficient Prayer of Mending and Circle of Healing, alongside several handy “filler” spells. Talented Holy Priests can also access Holy Word: Salvation, a second raid cooldown that proves invaluable to a healing team. However, new players may find it challenging to constantly track the numerous low-cooldown healing abilities.

Restoration Shaman

Restoration Shaman is a versatile healer in WotLK due to their Tidal Waves mechanic. After using the new Riptide spell, their single-target spells, such as Healing Wave, gain more power. Similarly, after healing an area with Chain Heal, they can easily switch to single-target healing. Restoration Shamans also have totems and support spells for every situation, ranging from buffs to CC removal, and they share gear with Elemental Shamans, making it easier for them to swap between healing and damage. However, they have some weaknesses, such as being vulnerable to interruptions in PvP, low mobility, survivability, and the lack of defensive cooldowns, and they also suffer from being a “jack of all trades” of healing but master of none. This makes their raid spot contested compared to other specialized healers.

WotLK is still an intriguing game despite the new updates and expansions. There are plenty of interesting specializations and classes to choose from when deciding to heal in this game.