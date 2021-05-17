60 mins airs breaking UFO episode and internet reacts with alien memes.

Bermuda triangle, werewolves, and witches, aliens, UFOs. All these were interesting topics to add a highlight to quirky discussions. After all, those topics without a yes or no are always the best to spark interest and curiosity. However, it looks like UFOs are no longer a yes or no question, rather it’s more of an ‘Oh! No’ statement thanks to the episode aired in 60 mins wherein Lieutenant Ryan Graves(Former Navy Pilot), and Luis Elizondo, former head of Pentagon’s UFO investigation program, engage in a discussion about UFOs, and their existence. And they are dead serious about what they are talking about. It’s not material for science fantasy or fiction, rather it has all the potential to be a fact.

“I'm not telling you that it doesn't sound wacky. What I'm telling you, it's real,” says Luis Elizondo, a 20-year veteran of covert military intelligence operations, about UFOs. “What is it? What are its intentions? What are its capabilities?” https://t.co/N8Z0JM2tH5 pic.twitter.com/fVUZ3hQaIq — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) May 16, 2021

However, netizens aren’t in the mood to be worried or worked up. Rather, they are polishing their meme-making skills and unleashing them over Twitter. Perhaps 2020 has shaken people to such an extent that everything whether it be rockets or UFO’s inevitably become meme material. Here is a compilation of the best memes. If you are someone who is a bit spooked about aliens paying a visit soon, then here is a good dose of memes to calm your nerves.

Priorities are important. Always.

With UFOs trending, I feel this is only appropriate. pic.twitter.com/6zAXuNdfMf — QuikEMart (@its_quikemart) May 17, 2021

All those who never gave up on the alien theory, it’s time to take a dab.

My friends in the UFO community after tonight's @60Minutes pic.twitter.com/WuUxkXtldA — Duncan of Ravenfeld Manor (@duncantrussell) May 16, 2021

Forest fires, a pandemic, a hit and miss Chinese rocket, and now UFOs. Whoever is scripting these events has got a good sense of humor, no doubt!

Me when I see UFOs trending pic.twitter.com/4QgWglpCE4 — cesar (@jebaiting) May 17, 2021

Apparently, it is time to inspect that line separating fantasy and reality. Chances are that it might have blurred a bit.

The government is now saying that UFO's are real.

And for the first time I'm like "Wait a minute! Are UFO's not real??!" — Trevor Moore (@itrevormoore) May 17, 2021

There is the whole debate of whether aliens and UFOs are real, and some folks have more pressing concerns, and they cannot be blamed. Tourist place choices to make for a wholesome visit are of utmost importance.

If I were an alien 👽 Virginia Beach would not be my first choice — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 17, 2021

To accept or not accept was the question, and apparently, they are past the denial stage. Now it’s the philosophical path of not all things can be explained.

Kind of amazing how quickly the Pentagon has gone from "UFOs? Just weather balloons and swamp gas" to "yeah, everyday we see shit we can't explain." Don't know what to make of it. https://t.co/iKkgK7RSky — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 16, 2021

As per the rules of Aristotle, a perfect tragedy must not have anything superficial in it. Earth might have just aced that rule.

Without Trump and without COVID-19, the media is moving on to UFOs and aliens. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) May 17, 2021

While some are mulling over UFOs and the seriousness of the matter, others are busy preparing lists for potential candidates.

I wish a UFO would take Marco Rubio off of our hands. #60Minutes pic.twitter.com/WZ1Ps1sXd8 — libbynyc (@libbynyc) May 17, 2021

Great, we learned on ‘60 Minutes’ last night UFO’s do exist. Hopefully they’re here for one important reason- beam him up! 🛸 pic.twitter.com/8oXfMhQLSm — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 17, 2021

And then there is the conspiracy theory that never gets old, and Zuckerberg is not to be left out of this matter. Period.