7 Essential Elements Of An IPTV/OTT Video Streaming Solution

IPTV and OTT are methods of content delivery. They can transmit text, images, audio, and video via the Internet. We will focus on hardware and software elements that can help you create a video streaming platform, your own Netflix, or something else.

What are the essential elements of an IPTV/OTT video streaming solution?

#1 Encoder and transcoder

You will need an encoder and transcoder during the video delivery process. The IPTV encoder will help compress the file so that it can be transmitted through the Internet. And the IPTV transcoder will ensure that people can watch a video on their devices. The transcoder will adjust the video format to the requirements of a device.

The encoders and transcoders allow users to view more video content as they can watch both analog and digital formats.

#2 Set-top box

A set-top box (STB) is customer-side on-prem hardware (what does on-prem mean?). STB is a device that receives the video and decodes it so that it can be watched on a TV.

It also can receive the signals from cable or satellite and convert them so that a TV shows the video to a viewer.

#3 Middleware

IPTV/OTT Middleware is essential for managing a video streaming platform. It also helps with video streams and content delivery.

IPTV/OTT Middleware is a program with functionality to manage content and a payment system and configure delivery. It also can be equipped with a customer management system.

Middleware usually has analytics functionality. So, a business can understand the content performance and users’ behavior.

#4 White-label solution

A white-label OTT platform is an already developed video streaming platform that an owner resells to other companies. And they can rebrand it. They can use their own design, including colors, fonts, and logos.

#5 Content Delivery Network

A Content Delivery Network (CDN) is what will help deliver video content over long distances. It is essential if a business wants to grow in the future and cover more markets.

CDN will ensure the delivery to other countries or even continents. Users will be able to get a smooth experience without interruptions and latencies. So they will enjoy videos more.

#6 Video-on-demand

Video-on-demand is a component that allows users to access videos when they want. A platform stores pre-recorded videos, and viewers just come on the platform and choose the video they want to watch. It can be available on any device, which makes the user experience even better.

VOD platforms allow people to watch videos regardless of location. They need a device and an Internet connection.

But the platform owner defines the way users will access the library of content. For example, there can be no fee or, vice versa, a monthly fee. Some platforms charge a fee for every video. Others use advertisements to generate revenue. This is how they make money.

#7 Live streaming

Live streaming functionality allows a business to communicate with its audience in real-time. These videos are not pre-recorded. They happen in real-time. They can be recorded and published later for those who haven’t been able to attend a meeting.

Final Thoughts

There are some of the elements that create a video streaming platform together. There are more, but these are essential so that the service works.