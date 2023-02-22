80 Billion dollar companies have Indian Origin CEOs. Check Them Out.

Silicon Valley has seen an exponential increase in the appointment of executives who are of Indian origin or Indian descent over the past decade. A high standard of education from renowned institutions, dedication, and passion are the few reasons why companies in Silicon Valley prefer Indians to topmost positions. In addition to Silicon Valley, executives of Indian origin or descent hold prominent positions in various industries in large companies around the world. Not only are Indians represented in executive roles, but there is also a significant number of employees from India in these companies with high valuations. The technology sector is not the only industry where Indians are making a mark, as they can be found in leadership positions in finance, healthcare, and other fields as well. The Indian diaspora has become a driving force in the global economy, contributing to the success of many top-performing companies across various industries. According to recent reports, approximately 5% of all public companies valued at $1 billion or more have a CEO who is either of Indian origin or has Indian heritage. Indians hold the CEO position in over 80 public companies with high valuations. The majority of these companies are in the technology sector, accounting for 40% of Indian CEOs. Additionally, 20% of highly valued healthcare companies have India at the helm, while 12% are in financial companies with a valuation above $1 billion. These statistics highlight the significant contribution of Indians in the global business landscape, with a total market cap of over $4 trillion across the companies where they hold the topmost executive positions. Their expertise and leadership have played a crucial role in the success of these companies, driving growth and innovation across various industries. The article analyzes several multinational corporations that have individuals of Indian origin or descent in leadership positions. Micron Technology – Sanjay Mehrotra Indian-American business executive Sanjay Mehrotra is the Chief Executive Officer of Micron Technology, an Idaho-based tech company. Micron Technology which specializes in the manufacturing of computer memory and data storage devices such as dynamic random-access memory, flash memory, and USB flash drives has a market cap of $64.39 Billion. Sanjay Mehrotra who was born in Kanpur, India completed a master’s degree in engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. He joined the tech company as CEO and president in April 2017. Under Sanjay’s leadership, the company witnessed an increase in its overall revenue and invented various breakthrough technologies in the semiconductor sector, graphics solutions memories, etc. Since April 2017, the stock price of the company has jumped by more than 110 percent. IBM — Arvind Krishna Arvind Krishna is the CEO and chairman of IBM. IBM also known as International Business Machines Corporation, is a multinational technology company based in Armonk, New York. The company provides hardware, software, and services for a wide range of industries. As of February 2023, IBM’s market value is approximately $129 billion. The company’s major businesses include cloud computing, AI and data analytics, blockchain, and quantum computing. Arvind Krishna, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, India, graduated with a BTech degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur in 1985. He then pursued a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, which he obtained in 1991. In 1990, Krishna started his career at IBM, where he eventually rose to become the CEO in April 2020. Palo Alto Networks – Nikesh Arora Palo Alto Networks based in Santa Clara, California is a multinational cybersecurity firm. As of February 2023, the company’s market value is approximately $41 billion. The primary business of Palo Alto Networks is to provide a range of cybersecurity solutions, including advanced firewalls and cloud-based offerings. Nikesh Arora serves as the CEO of the company since June 2018. Born in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Nikesh Arora is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, BHU. He also holds a degree from Boston College and an MBA from Northeastern University. From October 2014 to June 2016, Arora served as the President of SoftBank Group. Cadence Design Systems – Anirudh Devgan Headquartered in San Jose, California, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is a leading American multinational computational software firm. The company specializes in creating software, hardware, and silicon structures that aid in the design of integrated circuits, printed circuit boards, and systems on chips (SoCs). Anirudh Devgan has been serving as the President and CEO of Cadence Design Systems since December 15, 2021. Devgan was born and raised in New Delhi and went on to receive his M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in electrical and computer engineering from Carnegie Mellon University. He joined Cadence Design Systems in 2012 and held several high-level leadership positions before being appointed President in 2017. ANSYS – Ajei Gopal ANSYS is an IT company that specializes in developing engineering simulation software. The company’s headquarters is located in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, USA. As of February 2023, ANSYS has a market cap of approximately $33 billion. ANSYS’s major business involves providing simulation software solutions to a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing. The company was founded in 1970 by John A. Swanson. Ajei Gopal has been serving as the President and CEO of ANSYS since 2017. Before this, he held the position of President and COO in 2016. Dr. Gopal joined the ANSYS Board of Directors as an independent director in 2011, and he continued to serve in this role until he was appointed to his current position in 2016. Enphase Energy – Bari Kothandaraman Enphase Energy is a technology company based in California that focuses on energy solutions. The company specializes in designing and producing software-driven solutions for home energy, including solar generation, energy storage, and web-based monitoring and control. Badri Kothandaraman currently serves as President and CEO of Enphase Energy. Before joining Enphase as its COO in April 2017, Kothandaraman built a wealth of technical, operational, strategic, and leadership experience during his 21-year tenure at Cypress Semiconductor. With an engineering background, Kothandaraman earned his B. Tech degree from IIT Madras and his M.S. degree in materials science from U.C. Berkeley. Microchip Technology – Ganesh Moorthy

Microchip Technology Inc. is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona. As of February 2023, the market value of the company is approximately $50 billion. The company produces a range of products including microcontrollers, memory chips, and other semiconductor devices. In the fiscal year 2021, Microchip Technology Inc. reported revenue of $6.2 billion. Steve Sanghi has been serving as the CEO of Microchip Technology Inc. since 1991. He earned his Master of Science degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Before joining Microchip, Sanghi served as the Vice President of Operations at Waferscale Integration, Inc. Microsoft – Satya Nadella Based in Redmond, Washington, Microsoft is a multinational software giant with a market cap of $1.920 trillion, making it the world’s second most valuable company by market cap. The company is primarily focused on developing and distributing software and services, including its search engine Bing, cloud solutions, and the popular computer operating system, Windows. In February 2014, Satya Nadella took over as the CEO of Microsoft, succeeding Steve Ballmer. Born in Hyderabad, India, Satya Nadella’s parents were Prabhavati, a Sanskrit lecturer, and Bukkapuram Nadella Yugandhar, a civil service officer. Following his education in India, Nadella relocated to the United States where he attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and earned a degree in computer science. He has been working with Microsoft since 1992.

Zscaler – Jay Chaudhry

San Jose, California-based Zscaler Inc. is a leading global cloud-based cybersecurity company that specializes in providing a wide range of information security services, including web security, Internet security, firewalls, SSL inspection, and sandboxing. The company, which is listed on the NASDAQ exchange, has reported revenues of $1.09 billion.

Jay Chaudhary who was born in a small village in Himachal Pradesh is the Founder and CEO of Zscaler. He, along with K. Kailash, co-founded the cloud-based information security company in 2007. Chaudhary holds a master’s degree in Computer Engineering and Industrial Engineering and an MBA from the University of Cincinnati.

HubSpot – Yamini Rangan

HubSpot based in Cambridge, Massachusetts is a leading inbound marketing, sales, and customer service software platform. The company was founded in 2006 by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah, with aim of helping businesses transform their sales and marketing strategies. HubSpot went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014 and has since become a top-performing stock. As of February 2023, the company has a market capitalization of over $42 billion.

Yamini Rangan is Chief Executive Officer at HubSpot. She previously held the position of Chief Customer Officer and was responsible for managing the marketing, sales, and services teams. With a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering, a Master’s in Computer Engineering, and an MBA from Berkeley, Yamini is highly educated and experienced in the field of computers.

Morningstar – Kunal Kapoor

Morningstar Inc., headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a financial analytics and information provider offering data on around 500,000 securities, investment funds, and stocks. The company’s market capitalization stands at $10.10 billion, with current revenue of $1.85 billion over the last twelve months. Kunal Kapoor assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer in January 2017.

Kunal Kapoor had previously held the position of President where he oversaw product development, innovation, sales, marketing, and strategic prioritization across the firm. Kapoor obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Environmental Policy from Monmouth College and later earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. VMware – Rangarajan Raghuram

VMware, Inc. is a technology company specializing in cloud computing and virtualization, headquartered in Palo Alto, California. The company was established in 1998 by a group of founders including Diane Greene, Mendel Rosenblum, Scott Devine, Edward Wang, and Edouard Bugnion. With a market capitalization of $49.08 billion and revenue of $13.16 billion, VMware has established itself as a significant player in the tech industry.