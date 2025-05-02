Gaming accessory maker 8BitDo has quietly hit pause on shipping its popular products to customers in the United States—at least from its warehouse in China. The sudden halt is a direct response to a dramatic shift in U.S. trade policy under the Trump administration: a hefty 145% tariff on Chinese imports and the removal of tax exemptions for packages under $800.

For a company that built its reputation on quality and affordability, this development could spell trouble—not just for 8BitDo, but for much of the gaming industry that relies on China’s supply chain to deliver gadgets to consumers at reasonable prices.

What’s Behind the Shipping Freeze?

The move to stop shipments wasn’t made lightly. Until recently, American customers could order directly from 8BitDo’s warehouse in China without worrying about import taxes, thanks to a “de minimis” rule that waived duties on shipments under $800. But with that policy now scrapped and a 145% tariff slapped on top, the economics simply don’t add up.

Shipping products across the Pacific now means absorbing a steep cost hike or passing it on to consumers—neither of which is a good look for a brand that thrives on affordability and accessibility. And 8BitDo isn’t alone. Other companies like Anbernic, known for its handheld retro consoles, have also paused their U.S. operations, citing the same tariff-related woes.

Limited Stock Left Stateside — If You Can Find It

For U.S. customers, all hope isn’t lost—at least not yet. 8BitDo does maintain a domestic warehouse, and some products are still available for purchase. The catch? There’s no easy way to know what’s in stock until you try to check out. The site doesn’t label which items are available in the U.S.; instead, it only flags items that can’t be shipped after you enter your shipping address.

Among the few items still available are the brand-new, retro-style Nintendo mouse and the pint-sized Micro controller—a favorite among users of the spaced-repetition app Anki. However, several of 8BitDo’s biggest hits, such as the Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller and its retro mechanical keyboard, seem to be out of reach for now.

A Fan-Favorite Brand Facing Big Challenges

8BitDo has long held a special place in the hearts of gamers. Known for crafting sleek, retro-inspired controllers compatible with major platforms like the Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, and PCs, the company bridges the gap between nostalgia and modern functionality.

Whether you’re a retro enthusiast looking to relive the SNES days or a tech-savvy student using the Micro controller with flashcard apps, 8BitDo has offered something for nearly everyone. But like many brands that rely on Chinese manufacturing, the company now faces a tough choice: restructure its entire supply chain or risk losing its grip on a major market.

The Ripple Effect Across the Industry

8BitDo’s pause is just one piece of a much larger puzzle. The broader gaming and tabletop industries are also feeling the strain. Many smaller companies, already operating on thin margins, are being forced to shut down or cut staff. Even though some electronics are temporarily exempt from the tariff spike, gaming consoles and accessories are not. Why? The U.S. International Trade Commission classifies them as toys—not technology—which makes them fair game for the full 145% import tax.

This has pushed production costs to new highs and led to a wave of uncertainty. Delayed product launches, reduced inventory, and rising retail prices are becoming more common as companies grapple with the fallout.

Not Even Nintendo Is Immune

It’s not just indie developers and peripheral makers who are feeling the heat. Gaming giant Nintendo has reportedly postponed the pre-order launch for its upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console, in part due to the logistical complications and rising costs triggered by the tariffs. The company has also quietly increased the prices of several accessories in response to the financial strain.

If a behemoth like Nintendo is being forced to pivot, it’s a strong signal of how deeply rooted the issue has become.

What Comes Next?

For now, 8BitDo fans in the U.S. may want to act fast to secure whatever stock is still available domestically. With no timeline for when the shipping pause will end—and no indication that tariff policies will be rolled back—this disruption could last longer than expected.

Industry analysts suggest that some companies might try shifting production to other countries or building out U.S.-based fulfillment networks. But those solutions take time, and not all companies have the resources to make such drastic changes quickly.