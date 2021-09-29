A 9-years old boy writes the sweetest letter to Elon Musk

Elon Musk, founder of multiple top technology companies like Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink, and more is basically a real-life Iron Man. The man has got plans that even the top visionaries fail to actualize. Billionaire Musk is a celebrity who believes in one-to-one connection with the world and what ‘people’ really need in this technology-dominant era, and in order to stay connected with the world, the man takes out a good amount of time to interact with his fans on Twitter by replying to their tweets and sometimes having one-to-one conversations as well.

Well, recently a 9-years old boy has written the sweetest letter to Elon Musk and his father @Kempton_Presley has shared the letter on his Twitter handle, tagging Musk to convey the message from his son.

Dear @elonmusk, my nine-year-old son wanted me to share this letter with you. pic.twitter.com/HmN68UaO9q — Kempton Presley (@Kempton_Presley) September 28, 2021

The letter writes,

“Dear Elon Musk,

I have a few questions for you.

How did you start your career?

What did you study at Pennsylvania University?

What has been your most difficult challenge with Tesla?

Who or What has made the biggest impact on who you are today?

What do you think about your business?

I want to be like you when I grow up; so, do you have any advice?

I have an idea for you, you should combine SolarCity and Tesla, and create a solar-powered car.

The Future You,

Kemp Presley

P.S.- I am nine years old, and you’re my hero!”

I hope Elon responds or this kid may become a super genius villain like the movies 🍿 — Morgan Sarkissian 💎🙆🏼‍♀️ (@Helloimmorgan) September 28, 2021

A Twitter user wrote the funniest comment and it made me think of the ‘Incredibles’ movie.

A 9-years old boy actually has a very good idea of developing a solar-powered car that could be the future of the automobile, but only experts can answer that question with utmost scientific challenges in the process.

Kemp calls Elon Musk his hero and it is not just one boy, there are thousands of boys and girls around the world that aspire to become like Elon Musk. The vision that he has for the world is absolutely far-fetched for which the man is working day in and day out.

As per the recent advancements in his career, Elon Musk replaces Amazon founder to become the richest person in the world. Following his big win, Musk takes a celebratory crack at Bezos, saying that he is sending a giant statute of the digit ‘2’ to Jeffery, along with a silver medal, absolutely hilarious!

Bezos and Musk are going head-to-head in this battle of wealth and way to space, and there is no telling on who is going to win. For now, these companies are going on parallel roads towards the same goal and, time and again, Musk has called Bezos a copycat for stealing his ideas, once when Amazon decided to launch internet-beaming satellites, similar to Starlink and again when it acquired Zoox, a self-driving car company, to take on Tesla.