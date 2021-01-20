A Basic Bitcoin Guide

It’s no secret that Bitcoin is changing the way people think about money. This decentralized currency is currently revolutionizing the financial world as we know it. Back in the day, when it was just an idea people couldn’t even think that something like Bitcoin would exist. Fast forward to today and you have a global phenomenon.

Nowadays, there are several people that trade Bitcoin. In the past, when the currency was starting to gain traction only a few brave souls decided to invest in it. That’s how they became successful and inspired others to invest. During the years this cryptocurrency had a few ups and downs, but today it’s doing just fine.

The Trading Basics – Buying and Selling Bitcoin

If you’re looking to start trading Bitcoin then you should be familiar with the basics. Before you start trading you’ll need some practice. That’s where trading simulators come in handy. These apps use real-time data so you’ll have a virtual exchange with real prices. You’ll learn how to make important decisions in various situations that will help you when you’re trading with real Bitcoin.

Buying and selling Bitcoin is conducted at an exchange. You’ll find plenty of them online. Naturally, you’ll need to wait for the proper time to buy an asset. In other words, you’ll need the asset’s prize to be suitable for your budget. Once you get it you can wait for its price to rise and sell it. This may take a while.

An alternative would be to wait for a short-term rise in the price instead of a long one. This will help you minimize the risk of losing the value. It will also maximize your chance of making a profit. There are other ways that you can also make a profit.

The Wallet

You’ll need to store your assets somewhere and a Bitcoin wallet is perfect for that. You’ll come across lots of them but they’re mainly divided into hot and cold ones. Hot ones are convenient because they’re connected to the Internet. Mobile and web wallets are some of them and you can access them whenever you want. However, they’re prone to hacker attacks which makes them risky to use.

On the other hand, the cold ones work more like secure storage. They keep your assets offline which makes them immune to online threats. Hardware wallets store your assets on devices like USBs whereas paper wallets store your private keys on a piece of paper. It’s up to you which ones you’ll go for. Just make sure that the wallet you pick suits your needs.

Bitcoin Today

Once you get a hold of the basics you’ll be well on your way to becoming a successful Bitcoin trader. Moreover, once you learn what you can do with Bitcoin you’ll improve your trading skills more. Nowadays, Bitcoin is already available as a payment method in some industries.

You can buy airplane tickets via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Naturally, you can buy other goods and services with this cryptocurrency. One of the industries that has accepted Bitcoin is the gaming industry.

You can buy gift cards online via Bitcoin. However, you can also enjoy several games that are based on Bitcoin blockchain technology. These games are part of the newly formed crypto gaming market.

In other words, you’ll see Bitcoin more often as a payment method as the cryptocurrency’s popularity is rising. You’ll have more Bitcoin games to play and more businesses will accept it as a payment method. It will become more common than it is now. The number of traders will also increase the number of Bitcoin users.