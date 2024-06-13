At 89, Tomiji Suzuki has found an unexpected passion in coding, developing apps tailored for Japan’s elderly population. A Japanese man uses ChatGPT as a mentor to create an app focused on helping the elderly. His journey began in retirement and has led to the creation of 11 free iPhone apps aimed at assisting the aging demographic.

Suzuki’s latest app, a slideshow reminder of essential items for outings, was inspired by a personal mishap. Forgetting his dentures while boarding a bullet train highlighted the common challenges faced by the elderly. Featuring his granddaughter’s voice, the app lists items like wallets, hearing aids, and patient registration cards.

Suzuki believes his age gives him an advantage in understanding the needs of the elderly. “Younger people can’t fully grasp the expectations and needs of older adults,” he said, emphasizing the unique perspective his age provides.

With nearly a third of its population aged 65 and above, Japan faces a demographic crisis. The country is the second oldest in the world, after Monaco. One in ten Japanese is over 80, highlighting the pressing need for solutions tailored to an aging society.

Suzuki, a former trading house employee, took up programming in the early 2010s. His interest in creating and problem-solving led him to develop apps, realizing that Apple could distribute them globally.

ChatGPT: A Coding Mentor

A Japanese man uses ChatGPT as a mentor to create an app that assists elderly individuals in remembering essential items when leaving the house. Suzuki has utilized ChatGPT extensively, asking around 1,000 coding-related questions to develop his apps. He regards the AI chatbot as an excellent teacher and has even authored a book on using ChatGPT as a programming mentor. “I’m fortunate to have discovered ChatGPT,” he remarked.

Among Suzuki’s apps, “Pee Count Record” stands out, with 30 downloads weekly without any marketing efforts. This app was born out of necessity when Suzuki struggled to track his urinary frequency post-surgery.

Suzuki’s older brother, Kinji, 92, uses several of his apps, including “Voice Input Assist,” which simplifies email communication through voice recognition.

Etsunobu Onuki, 75, a hearing aid shop owner, uses Suzuki’s “A-I-U-Be Exercise” app to strengthen mouth muscles and appreciates the slideshow app for its practicality. Onuki plans to recommend the app to his elderly customers to help them remember essential items like registration cards.

Senior Programming Network

A Japanese man uses ChatGPT as a mentor to create an app to improve the lifestyle of elderly persons. Suzuki is part of the Senior Programming Network (SPN), a group supporting senior app developers. SPN’s founder, Katsushiro Koizumi, believes in the synergy between seniors and AI, encouraging the integration of generative AI tools for easier app operation.

Suzuki encourages other retirees to explore app development, finding it both challenging and enjoyable. “If you’re looking for something to do after retirement, consider this. You might discover a new passion,” he advised.

Bridging the Gap Between Technology and Elderly Needs

Tomiji Suzuki’s venture into app development at 89 years old is a remarkable testament to the potential of elderly individuals to adapt to and leverage new technologies. His journey from retirement to becoming a developer highlights several critical aspects that merit deeper analysis.

Firstly, Suzuki’s apps address practical daily needs specific to the elderly, such as remembering to take essential items when leaving the house. This directly tackles issues like forgetfulness, which are common among older adults. By incorporating his granddaughter’s voice, Suzuki adds a personal and familiar touch to the app.

Moreover, Suzuki’s use of ChatGPT as a programming mentor is noteworthy. It demonstrates the potential of AI to democratize learning and skill acquisition, regardless of age. The fact that he asked around 1,000 coding-related questions shows a high level of engagement and willingness to learn, which is inspiring and sets a precedent for lifelong learning.

