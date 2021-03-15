A New Creator Accelerator Program Is Launched By Clubhouse

With Clubhouse today’s townhall updates come the announcement of its first Creator Accelerator program, called Clubhouse Creators, which will help budding creators get into the clubhouse, engage in conversations, build their clubhouse audience and make money. The clubhouse has launched its first Accelerator program for budding creatives. We want to support 20 creative people and equip them with the resources they need to bring their ideas and creativity to life. We have selected 20 authors and applications to be submitted by 31 March.

In the year since its launch, Clubhouse has not only introduced an Android version of its app. Now the company has announced that it is launching a Creator Accelerator program for creators in the app. The program aims to support emerging creatives and equip them with the resources they need to bring their ideas and creativity to life.

There will be an upheaval in India, where the majority of them are Android users. Davidson said the program will support up to 20 creators over a three-month period. It is unclear when it will launch. The company also sees competition from Twitter in the space, with the Clubhouse platform set to launch next month. There are also reports that Facebook is working on a similar platform.

It seems there are no other eligibility requirements than a clubhouse account. The Company did not say when they will announce who will be selected as an influencer. So that you all know that the deadline for applications is 31 March. Some innovations and updates were also presented in the town hall.