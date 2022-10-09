A Smart Way to Mop the Floor

Are you looking for the best robot vacuum and mop? Well, your search ends here! Keep reading.When we talk about the best robot vacuum and mop, there are many companies on the market that we think of. But the problem is that most of them are ineffective and useless.

People face difficulties while cleaning mops of the robots and spending so much money to get into a new hassle. But not anymore! Because the yeedi mop station pro is what you are looking for.

In this blog, we will review the yeedi mop station pro, its features, and what it brings to the table!

So let’s start!

3-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop

When we talk about the best features of the yeedi mop station pro, we can never forget to add that it is a 3-in-1 robot vacuum and mop. It has two mopping pads that are pressed tightly with a 10N force. This force is enough to get rid of most of the dirt on your floor.

While these mopping pads move, they also spin around 180r/min which makes sure that no stain remains on the floor. For small dirt particles, there is a 3000Pa suction force that picks up all of the dirt. This suction force is enough to clean all type of trash.

On top of that, the triple layers of mopping pads hold 300% water to cover more space without leaving any puddles. This makes sure that your floor is thoroughly cleaned and that no stain or dirt remains on the floor.

yeedi mop station pro: A Self-cleaning Device

As for as the cleaning of the machine is concerned, you don’t have to worry about that. Because it is a self-cleaning device. The dirty mopping pads are cleaned every 10 minutes. After the wash, the mopping pads are also dried to make sure that no odor is generated. Your mopping pads are always clean to perform with literally no effort from you.

If you are thinking that how dirty and clean water is separated then stop worrying about that too. There are 3.5L*2 water tanks that are used to store clean and dirty water. This process is hassle-free and hand-free.

yeedi mop station pro: A Smart Device

No doubt that the yeedi mop station pro is a smart device. But what are the things that make it smarter than any other robot vacuum and mop on the market? Let’s discuss it!

The yeedi mop station pro has amazing technology. The sensors are very good. They can differentiate objects and feel their surroundings. With the help of these sensors, yeedi has carpet detection. When the robot senses the carpet, it automatically changes modes.

The yeedi robot vacuum does the work in the vacuuming mode. The suction power is increased to the max when the vacuum mode is on. This makes sure that no trash remains on your carpet.

Another feature that makes the yeedi mop station pro a smart device is the Wifi connectivity. Yes, it is wifi connect smart robot vacuum and mop combo.

With the help of the application, you can control the robot completely. You can schedule the cleaning times. It also allows you to select no-go zones in your house.

The app also allows you to sequence cleaning. This means that if you want your bedroom to be cleaned first and then the kitchen you can prioritize the bedroom for cleaning.

If you have Google Home or Alexa then you can also use them to send voice commands to the yeedi mop station pro.

If you have a big family or you have pets then you can get an extra 750ml swapping dustbin. It is larger than any available on the market. This can be a game changer for people with big families.

Highlighting Features

These are the highlighting features of yeedi mop station pro:

• Two mopping pads are pressed with 10N force and spin around 180r/min to ensure the best cleaning.

• A self-cleaning device with 3.5L*2 water tanks to store clean and dirty water.

• Smart carpet detection.

• Wifi connectivity. You can schedule cleaning times and no-go zones.

• Compatible with Alexa and Google Home, also support Apple Homekit

How to Buy the yeedi mop station pro?

The yeedi mop station pro is now only cost $559, you are going to save $240 in the up coming Amazon prime day. And which is acceptable when you are getting so many useful features. There are two methods to buy the yeedi mop station pro online.

• You can visit the official yeedi website and purchase it from there.

•The other way is to go to the yeedi Amazon page and buy it from there.

Conclusion

The yeedi mop station pro is an excellent robot mop and vacuum combo that allows you to keep your home clean. There are many useful features that it offers. It is a 3-in-1 robot vacuum and mop. It is one of the smartest robot mops on the market right now. We have discussed all of its features above.