According to a Leg-Lengthening Surgeon, Software Professionals from Major Internet Companies Spend at Least $75,000 to Grow 3 Inches Taller.

According to a leg-lengthening surgeon, software professionals from major internet companies like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta are spending at least $75,000 to grow 3 inches taller.

According to a surgeon who spoke to GQ, employees from Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta are spending $75,000 to grow taller.

The painful, month-long procedure used by the surgeon in Las Vegas can extend patients’ legs. He implants nails that grow longer every day for three months after breaking the thigh bones.

Many of his patients are IT workers, according to a cosmetic surgeon in Las Vegas who specialises in leg-lengthening treatments that can increase a person’s height by 3 to 6 inches. According to Kevin Debiparshad, who created LimbplastX Institute in 2016, the pandemic has greatly increased the clinic’s revenue.

The procedure is as follows: the doctor breaks the patients’ femurs, or thigh bones, and then inserts movable metal nails into them. A magnetic remote control is used to expand the nails a tiny amount each day for three months, according to GQ.

The healing of the legs and the gradual lengthening of the bones can take several months. One software programmer who went from 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9 claimed to have spent the first three months following surgery alone in his flat and had food delivered.

According to GQ, the cost of the treatment varies according on whether the patient wants to grow 3, 4, 5, or 6 inches.

The rich nature of Debiparshad’s clientele is a unifying characteristic, however their income levels vary.

Many high-earning tech professionals, predominantly men but also some women, have come to him for the procedure.

Debiparshad joked to GQ, “I could start a tech firm.” “I’ve got about 20 software developers in Vegas working on this method right now. Yesterday there was a PayPal girl. I treat clients from Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Facebook. I’ve treated several Microsoft patients.”

Many of the patients GQ spoke to stated they kept their treatment a secret from others, and the surgeon said he didn’t advise it for sportsmen since it would impair their performance.

In recent years, the stigma associated with plastic surgery for guys has started to fade. Male cosmetic surgery treatments increased by 325%.

And in recent years, Silicon Valley’s male IT professionals have increasingly turned to plastic surgery as a means of achieving their physical objectives.

In an effort to advance in their jobs, The Washington Post reported in January 2020 that males were using Botox, fillers, laser procedures, and methods intended to induce collagen.