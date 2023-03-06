According to a Twitter engineer, Elon Musk is escorted around Twitter HQ by at least two bodyguards, including to the restroom.

Elon Musk is escorted around Twitter’s headquarters by at least two bodyguards, who even accompany him to the restroom, according to a BBC engineer. The engineer, who spoke to the BBC on the condition of anonymity to protect their employment, described the bodyguards as “bulky” and “tall,” and described them as looking like they were from a “Hollywood movie.” It is not unusual for high-ranking executives and CEOs to be accompanied by bodyguards, or for companies to spend significant sums of money providing them with security details.

According to a BBC report published Sunday, the engineer believed Musk’s use of bodyguards inside Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco, California, indicated a lack of trust in the company’s employees. Twitter did not respond immediately to Insider’s request for comment, which was made outside of US business hours.

Musk’s father, Errol, stated in January that he was concerned for his son’s safety despite the fact that he was surrounded by “100 security guards.” Musk had upgraded Errol’s security system for his South African home, which included 24-hour armed guards, cameras, and electric fencing, according to Errol. According to a recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, was given a $14 million annual personal security allowance for 2023.

According to the filing, this includes staff, equipment, and residential improvements to help keep Zuckerberg and his family safe. Shortly after acquiring Twitter in October, Musk laid off thousands of the company’s employees as part of a broad cost-cutting drive. In May, he tweeted that owning Twitter “probably will not increase my life expectancy.” He was responding to a tweet from a Twitter user who suggested Musk “add more security guards to your team.”

Musk’s security detail came under scrutiny in December after Musk claimed that a “crazy stalker” jumped on a car carrying his son in Los Angeles. The South Pasadena Police Department later stated that the suspect was “a member of Elon Musk’s security team.”

