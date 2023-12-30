Red Dead Redemption 3 voice actor Robert Allen Wiethoff discussed his feelings in an interview conducted earlier this year, set against a collage of artwork by John Marston. The Red Dead Redemption franchise is one of the biggest in video games, maybe only surpassed by Grand Theft Auto, another series from Rockstar. Unless you live under a rock, you probably already know this. It has been a while since we braved the frontier with Arthur Morgan thanks to the release of Red Dead Redemption 2, the most current game, which came out in 2018.

Fans are guessing about what a possible Red Dead Redemption 3 would include, despite the fact that it hasn’t been formally announced. The announcement of a canceled Red Dead Redemption 2 remake or remaster precedes this one. No matter what Rockstar has planned for the action role-playing game, it will definitely take a backseat until Grand Theft Auto 6 launches in 2025.

Wiethoff ideas for Franchise’s future

Meanwhile, in an interview with the YouTube channel Sackchief, Wiethoff discussed his ideas for the franchise’s future. Wiethoff ought to be aware of Rockstar’s intentions as he provides the voice of John Marston in both games. When he disclosed that creating a sequel would be challenging without sacrificing the genuine Wild West ethos, he played it very close to the vest.

Since Red Dead Redemption is set in 1911 and Red Dead Redemption 2 is set even earlier, in 1899, it would cause problems to establish a sequel after 1911. Because of this, Wiethoff thinks a different prequel would be more appropriate for the narrative and a means of illuminating for fans the occasions that preceded Arthur’s adventure.

Should this turn out to be true, Dutch Van der Linde himself may emerge as the main character in Red Dead Redemption 3, which would allow us to finally learn the truth about what really happened in Blackwater.

Red Dead Redemption 3 stunned gamers by its Photorealistic visuals

The day is not far off when lifelike visuals will be the norm for newly released video games. With the speed at which technology is developing and developers using tools like Unreal Engine 5, it won’t be long until it’s difficult to tell the difference between virtual and real life.

That is unquestionably the case with one Red Dead Redemption 2 graphics update, which serves as a preview of what to anticipate from Rockstar when they eventually release Red Dead Redemption 3. Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC can now run at 4k resolution and 60 frames per second according to a tweak made by YouTuber DubStepZz using an RTX 3090 Ti i9-12900KS on Ultra Settings.

All in all, the adjustments are shocking and just hint at what Red Dead Redemption 3 may include. All we can hope is that Rockstar has some surprises in store.