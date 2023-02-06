Adani Promoters Free Pledged Shares with Early Repayment

Adani Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, has taken a major step towards reducing its debt by prepaying an 11 billion facility. The company’s promoters, the Adani family, have posted the necessary amounts to repay the facility in full, demonstrating their commitment to reducing the company’s debt and improving its financial stability.

As part of the prepayment, approximately 16.8 million shares in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. (equivalent to 12% of the promoter’s shareholding), 2.75 million shares in Adani Green Energy Ltd. (equivalent to 3%), and 1.17 million shares in Adani Transmission (equivalent to 1.4%) will be made available.

This move by Adani Group is a positive sign for the company’s future, as it will significantly reduce its debt and improve its financial position. The prepayment of the 11 billion facility is part of the company’s larger strategy to reduce its debt and improve its financial performance, and it is expected to have a positive impact on the company’s financial metrics.

Growth horizons of Adani

In recent years, Adani Group has been expanding its operations across multiple industries, including infrastructure, ports, logistics, and energy. This expansion has fueled growth for the company and allowed it to become one of India’s largest and most influential conglomerates. However, it has also led to an increase in debt, which the company is now working to reduce.

