Adobe plans to make Photoshop free for everyone on the web

The raster graphics editor developed by Adobe Inc, Adobe Photoshop has recently been conducting a trial of a feasible version of Photoshop on the web. The corporation is further thinking about making this service available for all its users. This is the company’s strategy to get more people as its consumer.

As of now, the corporation is conducting a trial in Canada. Individuals, over there are being permitted to use Photoshop on the web via a free Adobe ID. The company has termed this service as “freemium” and has a strategy to formally present some free exclusive features for the subscribers. It is said that several Photoshop tools will be made accessible for free-of-cost users.

The vice president of Adobe remarked over this that they are trying to make photoshop handy for more individuals so that they can use the product and get an experience with it. The web version of Photoshop got launched in October for the first time. However, this service did not include all the features of the app.

The company shaped it as a collaboration tool initially which would help the user to share pictures with others and let them edit them and then give them back to the user.

After its launch in October Adobe has introduced a number of updates to the service and as of now, it has expanded its services beyond a collaboration tool. Earlier, the user was required to share the media to the web from the app to make further changes but presently Adobe has allowed its users to directly log in to the web and make the edits.

The corporation is using this web version to make the app handier for the users and attract more users who are willing to get the full version of the app after trying their hands on the web version.

The vice president of digital imaging said that the company is trying to make Photoshop easily available for the users on their devices so that one doesn’t need any expensive gadgets to use the product.

It is still not clear when will Adobe launch this free version for everyone. The corporation is still said to be working on updates on the web version of Photoshop. It will also be coming with mobile support for this version. Meanwhile, Adobe has tested a new AI-powered Neural Filter on June 14 which will be introduced to Photoshop proper.