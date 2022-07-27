 ‘Affair with Musk is a lie!’ Lawyer for Nicole Shanahan tells any suggestion that Nicole cheated on Sergey Brin with Elon Musk ‘is not only an outright lie – it’s defamation’

The legal representative of Nicole Shanahan has been confrontational and declined all the reports about his applicant having an affair with the chief executive of Tesla, Elon Musk.

The lawyer while making a remark on this matter to news agency said emphasizing on the fact that any kind of insinuation that Nicole was having a fling with the Tesla CEO is not just a complete deception as well as an act of defamation.

On July 24 a news agency, WSJ reported that the founder of SpaceX had a sexual relationship with the spouse of Sergey Brin, the American. Business magnate and this affair act as a stimulant for the couple to part their ways.

To decline the comments made by the news agency Elon Musk shared an image of him and the business magnate partying together on the social networking site, Twitter.

The talks about parting their ways are still going on between the couple.

The richest man of the world kept on expressing his anger towards the news agency, WSJ’s journalist who reported the news on July 25 posting a tweet that read that he is making efforts to keep away from the supernova extent of concentration on him as consequence of the word on the street that he had sexual relationship with Brin’s spouse.

Musk shared the image of him with the co-founder of Google along with emoticons of pant and fire as a frisky act of saying “liar, liar, pants on fire” to the investigator of the WSJ who reported the news.

The legal representative of Nicole who has completed his studies from the Stanford University is currently employed at the company Bio-Echa, a funding company that gives capital in the programs such as substantiating reproductive lifespan.

Musk continued to express his complaint about the news report on the evening of July 25 by posting a tweet saying that the extent of consideration he has been getting has turned supernova and that thing is awful. Woefully, the insignificant news related to him also gets a lot of attention from the people, he added.

He also said that he will be making his best efforts to ignore all the comments and concentrate on carrying out convenient actions for the human development.

Meanwhile, the news agency said that it is still sticking up with its coverage that the Tesla CEO has an affair with the wife of Google’s co-founder which had an adverse impact on his friendship with the business magnate and led the couple to part their ways. It said that it has full faith on the source which helped it cover the news.

The Tesla CEO on the other hand has continued criticizing the journalist who reported the news via a number of Tweets since the day the news came out in public. Making a tweet on July 27, Musk said that the reporter has no journalistic integrity.