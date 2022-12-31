After Elon Musk fired janitors, Twitter employees were forced to bring their own toilet paper to the ‘smelly offices.’

People working at Tesla’s office are bringing toilet paper from home because Elon Musk fired all of the janitorial staff at Tesla’s office.

According to the New York Times, many of the floors in the San Francisco headquarters were recently closed, and all of the staff was relocated to the remaining two floors. Because there was less space in the office, the smell of leftover food and sweat spread.

The toilets were also filthy and had been left dirty for an extended period of time, which was not good for hygiene. Working in such an environment can be hazardous to one’s health because diseases can spread. The average person expects their working environment to be clean in order for them to work efficiently.

Elon Musk confirmed the news on Twitter, saying that yes, it was true, but only for half a day. Elon Musk is firing employees for no apparent reason. He fired at least 75% of the staff and was left with nearly 2000 people. Elon Musk is messed up with his work and unnecessarily firing people as a result of his purchase of Twitter and also checking up on Tesla.

TWEET THAT CONFIRMED THE NEWS:

Is this true or is it fake news?https://t.co/31sssyja7P — DareW (@darew265) December 30, 2022

Elon Musk fired them solely for the purpose of removing cleaning staff. This reason was not sufficient to fire any employees. Employees at Tesla’s office should expect a pleasant working environment rather than this unhealthy one.