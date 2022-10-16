After her Famous day-in-the-life TikTok Video, an Apple Contractor was Dismissed.

After a day-in-the-life TikTok video went viral, an Apple contractor was fired, or “unexpectedly realised that her contract wasn’t renewed.”

Although Nylah Boone’s “Day in the life of a Black lady working in tech” film didn’t expose any private corporate business, it did include footage inside her Apple office, which you can see here.

Boone explained to The Verge that her goal was to just demonstrate to other women of colour that a career in this field might be an option for them, assisting Apple in building a more diverse workforce.

Typically, Apple forbids employees from distributing video taken inside the company’s facilities, either through employment agreements or separate NDAs.

It’s just one illustration of a growing problem as more members of the TikTok generation land jobs at internet behemoths.

Companies worry about the potential safety repercussions of disclosing security checkpoints, badge formats, and other similar things, in addition to the risk of either intentionally or unintentionally revealing pre-launch work on undisclosed products.

A day-in-the-life film may no longer be authentic if the author is exceedingly selective about what they show and don’t show, as Mia Sato of The Verge parodied.

It’s not the first time an Apple employee has run afoul of the law for making professional TikTok films. A few months back, Apple employee Paris Campbell received job-loss threats after she published useful information for someone who was being blackmailed over the theft of her iPhone. Despite the fact that the video was recorded at her house, she was informed that even indirectly identifying herself as an Apple employee violated company policy.

When the vice president of procurement at Apple humorously referenced a movie in response to a creator’s on-camera query, TikTok also depicted his demise. The quotation featured crude statements, and Apple fired him because it didn’t get the joke.