Both OnePlus and Nothing had a great year, where we got to see the new Nothing Phone 2 and Nothing Ear (2) earbuds and OnePlus’s 11 series smartphone. After a fantastic year-end and for the upcoming, the smartphone maker is already planning for something, including the launch of the new Nothing Phone 3.

The much-anticipated Nothing Phone 3 is set to release in the coming year and is expected to cause considerable disruptions in the smartphone industry. Before its launch, the smartphone had become the new talk in the town, where the anticipated specifications and features have been revealed.

Nothing Phone 3 – Specification and Features

Nothing is coming with its flagship for the year; the phone is currently going through pre-production stages.

However, the official details remain unwrapped, but as a few leaks and rumors are floating around, we have a few of the leaked details sharing the specs and design for the upcoming phone.

Design and Chipset

As we said, it’s just leaks and rumors, so wait to confirm it with official updates. Starting with the design, the latest leaks share that this time, the company will stick to the similar transparent back from its predecessor model, where the Glyph lighting will be used on the rear side.

Talking more about the new specifications, the smartphone is expected to come with similar specs as it was in the Nothing Phone 2.

Nothing Phone 2 was powered with the most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, offering a great combination of power and battery efficiency.

Camera

Now, moving to the camera side, the phone will get a huge upgrade over its predecessor models. The previously released Nothing Phone did come with huge improvements, but it still couldn’t compete well against its Samsung and OnePlus competition.

And with the new Nothing Phone 3 coming up, we expect the phone’s camera section will see a huge difference over its predecessor models regarding Raw footage processing.

Software

If we move to the software side, the software in Nothing is another fact that adds to the smartphone’s aesthetic looks where you not only get an excellent spec phone with an amazing and unique design but also you get a unique, clean Operating system which is more like you find Pixel phones.

You get a clean-looking OS with Nothing‘s official font, giving the smartphone a cleaner and futuristic look.

Talking more about the software side, the Nothing Phone 2 is offering an overall Android update for three years and four updates on security patches, but with the increasing competition with other Android smartphone makers like Google, Samsung, and OnePlus, we can expect Nothing to take a new leap by offering security and Android update for another one additional year.

Nothing Phone 3 – Price

Let’s move to the most crucial thing about a smartphone: THE PRICE! How much will Nothing Phone 3 cost? As the phone may get improvements on the hardware and software side, there is a chance of seeing a price hike to justify the upgrade.

The previously released Nothing Phone 1 was launched for £400 or €470 (roughly $500) in Europe, while the Nothing Phone 2 saw a price hike of $100, bringing the final price to $600 in the US.

By looking at this trend, we expect another price hike of $100 for Nothing Phone 3, so you may be getting a new Nothing Phone for a price budget of $700.

When will Nothing Phone 3 Launch?

There is no update on the Nothing Phone 3 launch; however, if we look at the launch timeline. Nothing Phone 2 and Nothing Phone 1 were released in July 2023 and 2022 respectively. With this, we can speculate the launch of Nothing Phone 3 somewhere in July of 2024.

As people have been waiting for Nothing Phone 3, there are already fresh leaks coming out about Nothing Phone 2a.

We will be coming with more updates on Nothing Phone 3 in the coming future. Until that, stay tuned with us on TechStory.

SOURCE