AIIMS server attack: Delhi Police looking for information on China and Hong Kong-based IP address

According to officials on Sunday, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of the Delhi Police has written to the CBI. DP is requesting information from Interpol regarding the IP addresses of email IDs from China and Hong Kong. The investigation is in connection with the AIIMS server attack case.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) division of the Delhi Police has filed a case of extortion and cyberterrorism. The agency conducting the investigation’s recommendations reported that the internet services were shut down.

The issue is being looked into by the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). The Delhi Cybercrime Special Cell, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, the Intelligence Bureau, the CBI, and the National Investigation Agency.

The hospital’s digital outpatient and inpatient services, including the intelligent laboratory, billing, report creation, and appointment system, were all impacted by the assault.

On December 14, a government employee claimed that Chinese hackers were responsible for the cyberattack on the AIIMS-Delhi system.

“AIIMS Delhi server attack was by the Chinese. FIR details that the attack had originated from China. Of 100 servers (40 physical and 60 virtual), the hackers successfully infiltrated five physical servers. The damage would have been far worse, but it is now contained. Data in the five servers have been successfully retrieved now,” said the personnel from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

