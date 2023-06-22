Airlines and Lessors Make Waves on Day 3 of Paris Air Show 2023

The Paris Air Show 2023 continues to witness significant orders and announcements, demonstrating the robust activity and dynamic nature of the aviation industry as airlines, lessors, and manufacturers make strategic decisions to enhance their fleets and meet the evolving demands of the global market.

developments at the Paris Air Show underscore the industry’s continuous drive for innovation, strategic partnerships, and advancements in aircraft technology, ultimately shaping the future of aviation.

Day 3 at The Paris Air Show 2023 witnessed several significant orders and announcements from prominent airlines and lessors. The event commenced with Qatar Airways CEO Al Baker revealing the carrier’s plan to gradually phase out its A380s and replace them with Airbus A350s.

The first order of the day came from Luxair, the Luxembourgish airline, which placed an order for four Boeing 737 MAX 7 aircraft. Luxair has been actively expanding its fleet and had previously ordered four 737-8s in March 2023.

The addition of four 737-7s brings the airline’s total firm orders for the 737 series to eight. Luxair intends to initially lease two 737-8s, expected to arrive in the summer of 2023, and eventually take direct delivery of its first 737-8 aircraft.

Gilles Feith, CEO of Luxair, expressed their commitment to the growth of the airline and emphasized the flexibility and fuel efficiency of the 737-7, which can accommodate 160 passengers while significantly reducing fuel consumption.

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) also made an important announcement during the Airshow, placing an order for two Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

ALC has been a loyal customer of the 787 family since 2010 when they ordered their first 787-9. Their current portfolio includes both the 787-9 and 787-10 models.

Stan Deal, president, and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, highlighted ALC’s strategic partnership with Boeing and their continuous recognition of the value proposition offered by the 787 family.

He emphasized the Dreamliner’s fuel efficiency and its role in pioneering new long-haul routes while reducing fuel consumption and emissions, aligning with airlines’ sustainability objectives.

Paris Air Show Orders and Updates

Avolon, an international aircraft leasing company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the purchase of 20 Airbus A330neo aircraft.

The deliveries are expected to begin in 2026 and continue until 2028. Avolon already has a substantial number of A330-900s in its portfolio, with an average age of just over 3 years.

The lessor has consistently shown interest in the A330 series and currently has 616 Airbus aircraft in its fleet, including a mix of owned, managed, and committed aircraft.

Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International at Airbus, praised Avolon’s commitment to the A330neo, emphasizing their leading role in the lessor market and their strategic timing with this additional order.

Akasa Air, an Indian carrier that launched operations in 2022 with the Boeing 737 MAX 8, announced an order for four additional MAX 8 jets.

This order expands Akasa Air’s fleet to a total of 19 MAX aircraft, with a comprehensive order book comprising 76 jets, including 23 737-8s and 53 high-capacity 737-8-200 aircraft.

Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, expressed excitement about adding four more 737-8 airplanes to their fleet, enabling them to support their rapid domestic expansion and prepare for international routes.

Brad McMullen, Boeing’s senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing, highlighted the efficiency and range of the 737-8, which aligns with Akasa Air’s plans to expand its domestic and regional networks.

Airbus, on the other hand, unveiled the final livery design for its first A350 Freighter at a special ceremony held during the Paris Air Show. The design was chosen through a global competition that received over 4,000 entries.

The winning design, which combined two similar submissions, will be painted on the first A350 Freighter, with plans for its completion and first flight by the end of 2024.

The winners of the competition will receive a limited-edition scale model of the freighter and a private tour of the Airbus factory to witness the aircraft’s inaugural flight.

