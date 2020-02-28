AjnaLens secured $1.5M from Maharashtra Venture Fund

AjnaLens revealed that it had secured $1.5 million in the funding round of Pre-Series A led by the Maharashtra Defence and Aerospace Venture Fund and HNI Investors like the Mohsin Group, Chirayu Khimji and Nilesh.

The startup, which is founded by the Pankaj Raut in 2014, the startup develops mixed reality glasses for education, defense, and enterprise customers.

The startup will now be going to use the funds to enhance its defense offering, improving technology, product capabilities, and manufacturing headsets.

AjnaLens Co-founder and CEO Pankaj Raut stated,

“The tech industry is evolving at a rapid pace and the government as well as the educational institutes are also embracing this change.”

Amey Belorkar, Vice President, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd. and Investment Manager of MDAVF, said, “Dimension has developed a high- quality MR product for the defence sector – AjnaBolt. It is a solution for enhancing the capability and empowering our armed forces and internal security personnel. In addition, the product also has varied applications.”

Comments

comments