Akna Medical secured Rs 54 Cr from LGT Lightstone Aspada

Technology-enabled supply chain platform Akna Medical increases transparency and optimized costs for both the manufacturers and hospitals.

Their product SmartBuy enables the hospitals to transform their procurement into a strategic function, which helps to reduce costs, drive standardization, and increases protocol adherence.

Akna Medical will deploy around $20 million over the coming two years to scale up operations across the country and to deepen the technology and analytics offerings to hospitals and some other healthcare institutions.

“The healthcare value chain in India is primed for intervention through systemic changes and technological innovation. Our strategy is to back high-growth platforms like Akna Medical, which has the ability to leverage technology, transform supply chains, and support delivery of healthcare outcomes at scale,” says Kartik Srivatsa, Managing Partner of LGT Lightstone Aspada, in a statement.

