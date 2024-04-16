The sands of Smite 2 are shifting, and eagle-eyed data miners have unearthed a potential gem the arrival of Aladdin! This exciting leak suggests the beloved Disney hero might be joining the roster of playable gods in Hi-Rez Studios’ upcoming mythological brawler sequel.

While Hi-Rez hasn’t officially confirmed Aladdin’s inclusion, data miners have discovered hints pointing toward the street rat turned-prince. Codenamed “Deity 132,” this new character boasts a connection to a “Genie model,” a clear nod to Aladdin’s magical companion. Additionally, the lack of classification as “Physical” or “Magical” fuels speculation about a unique playstyle that could blend both aspects.

Aladdin in Smite 2: Innovating Gameplay or Straying from Tradition?

The inclusion of a Disney character in Smite 2 sparks a fascinating debate. Traditionally, Smite has focused on deities and mythological figures from various cultures. While Mulan’s successful integration into the original Smite paved the way for non-traditional characters, Aladdin’s arrival could signify a significant shift. Fans are divided. Some embrace the potential for a diverse and exciting roster, with Aladdin’s resourcefulness and magical prowess translating well into the Smite battlefield. His iconic abilities, like summoning the Genie and wielding the magic carpet, could translate into creative and dynamic movements.

However, others express concerns about the potential dilution of Smite’s core identity. Purists argue that Disney characters may not fit the established lore and thematic focus on gods and mythology. The worry lies in a potential disconnect between the fantastical world of Disney and the grounded battles of Smite.

Will Aladdin be a diamond in the rough or a disruptive force? Only time will tell.

However, his potential inclusion raises intriguing questions:

Balancing the Blend: If Disney characters are incorporated, how will Hi-Rez ensure they fit the established gameplay mechanics and lore of Smite 2?

Community Reaction: Will fans ultimately embrace the novelty, or will this be a step too far from Smite's core identity?

The datamined discovery of Aladdin in Smite 2 is just the beginning of the conversation. Hi-Rez’s official stance on the matter remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: the potential arrival of a Disney legend in the sequel has stirred the Smite community into a whirlwind of excitement and speculation.

About The Game Smite Datamine

Smite, the popular third-person online battle arena (MOBA), has captivated players with its unique blend of mythology and action. But lurking in the shadows is a dedicated group known as data miners, who use their digital detective skills to unearth hidden secrets within the game’s code.

Datamining in Smite involves meticulously sifting through game files, and searching for clues about upcoming content. This can include anything from character models and voice lines to hints about new game modes and balance changes. While not always foolproof, datamines can offer valuable insights into Hi-Rez Studios’ development plans, often sparking excitement and speculation within the Smite community.