Rejoice, fans of flickering lights and thrilling narratives! Remedy Entertainment has heard your pleas and reversed course, announcing physical releases for the critically acclaimed Alan Wake 2. Not only will you be able to hold a physical copy of the game in your hands, but a special Collector’s Edition awaits the most devoted Wake enthusiasts.

Originally launched digitally in late 2023, Alan Wake 2 took players on a deeper dive into the surreal world of Bright Falls. The game’s suspenseful story and Remedy’s signature blend of action and psychological horror garnered rave reviews. However, the lack of physical editions left some fans yearning for a more tangible experience.

In a surprise announcement during Summer Game Fest 2024, Remedy revealed not one, but two options for physical ownership. The first is the Deluxe Edition, priced at $79.99. This edition includes the base game, all planned downloadable content (DLC), and a code for Alan Wake Remastered, the stunning graphical revamp of the original game. Additionally, players will receive a reversible cover for the game case and a collection of in-game cosmetic items for both Alan Wake and his mysterious companion, Saga Anderson.

For the ultimate Alan Wake fanatics, the Limited Collector’s Edition is a must-have. Published by Limited Run Games, this premium offering comes with a hefty price tag of $199.99, but it’s packed with goodies. Everything from the Deluxe Edition is included, along with a stunning replica of Alan’s iconic angel lamp. This functional lamp will not only illuminate your room but also serve as a constant reminder of the game’s atmosphere.

Alan Wake 2 Unveils Collector’s Edition with Exclusive Artbook, Collectibles, and More

The Collector’s Edition doesn’t stop there. Fans will also receive a high-quality artbook showcasing the concept art and environments that bring Alan Wake 2’s world to life. A quirky Coffee World pin set and a collectible Ocean View Hotel keychain and key round out this impressive package.

Pre-orders for both editions are now open, with the Deluxe Edition scheduled to arrive on store shelves on October 22nd, 2024. The Limited Collector’s Edition will follow closely behind, with an estimated shipping date sometime in December 2024.

This news comes after some initial confusion regarding physical releases. Remedy initially opted for a digital-only launch, citing a desire to dedicate all resources to polishing the game for its release. However, the outpouring of fan requests seems to have swayed the developer’s decision.

“We wanted to prioritize quality above everything else,” Thomas Puha, Remedy’s Communications Director, told GamesRadar+. “The decision to skip physical editions was a result of wanting to take more time to polish the game… quality always comes first for us, and we wanted to maximize the development time we had.”

Thankfully, it appears that extra development time has paid off. Alan Wake 2 has been praised for its masterful storytelling, improved combat mechanics, and even more immersive atmosphere. Now, with the announcement of physical releases, fans can truly experience the game in all its glory.

Whether you’re a seasoned Wake veteran or a newcomer curious about the series, these physical editions offer a fantastic way to delve into the world of Alan Wake. So, grab your flashlight, prepare for the darkness, and get ready to experience the mystery of Alan Wake 2 in a whole new way.