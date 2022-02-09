Alfa Romeo Tonale 2023 Revealed With 272 HP As Brand’s First PHEV

The Alfa Romeo Tonale 2023 was revealed on Tuesday with a plug-in hybrid powertrain as an option, making it the first Alfa Romeo hybrid in production. The Tonale, which will debut in North America in the first quarter of 2023, is based on the Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500X platforms. Alfa Romeo, on the other hand, has always placed a greater emphasis on styling, as well as the sounds and feelings of driving.

Alfa Romeo Tonale 2023 Revealed

To that purpose, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) redesigned the historical platform with a wider track to make the production Tonale look more like the 2019 concept version.

The steering rack, MacPherson strut suspension, and electrical design are all new. The plug-in hybrid powertrain comprises a front-wheel-drive 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and 6-speed automated transmission, as well as a rear-wheel-drive electric motor. There’s a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a total system output of 272 horsepower.

The plug-in hybrid will be the premium powerplant in North America. The base model is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine that produces 256 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, as well as a 9-speed automated transmission and mechanical all-wheel drive.

In addition, a diesel and a front-wheel-drive mild-hybrid will be available in additional markets. A 1.5-liter Miller-cycle turbo-4, a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, and a 48-volt electrical system make up the latter. According to Alfa, it’s tuned for 130 hp or 160 hp, depending on the model.

Other significant improvements include a 10.3-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster adapted from the Uconnect 5 infotainment system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported wirelessly, as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Home Assistant integration and over-the-air updates.

The introduction of an Alfa plug-in hybrid has been a long time coming, especially considering the automaker’s intentions to have a full range of EVs and plug-in hybrids in only a few years. Alfa’s ambition is to go completely electric by 2027.

At the very least, Alfa will profit from the four electric vehicle platforms in development by Stellantis, the result of a combination between FCA and France’s PSA Group. Despite the fact that the combined firm claims to be a “global leader” in sustainable mobility, its CEO, Carlos Tavares, recently stated that electric vehicles are the choice of politicians, not the industry.

If you find this article informative then do not forget to share it with your friends and family!

Also read: Blockchain analyst: Ukrainians are using bitcoin to fund Russian war