All About Passvers iPhone Unlocker Review: Features & Steps

You get stuck when you can’t even unlock your iPhone, iPad, or other iOS device because either your iPhone is disabled, you forgot your password, your face/ touch ID doesn’t work, or something else makes your iOS device locked forever. However, whatever the reason, you can’t get through your device unless and until you unlock it.

And unlocking an Apple device without Apple ID and password is a challenge until you come across the smartest iOS device unlocking software, Passvers iPhone Unlocker. So, let’s see a detailed review of Passvers iPhone Unlocker with its functions, options, and applications.

Passvers iPhone Unlocker: Its Benefits

With the smart and advanced technology of Passvers iPhone Unlocker, you can bypass the screen lock, Apple ID, screen time passcode, or iCloud activation with a few clicks. In the case of screen lock, it can unlock the 4-digit, 6-digit, Touch ID, or Face ID of any iOS device. This software is compatible with iPhone 14 and the latest iPhone 16. So, let’s get into the benefits of this software while evaluating its features and functions.

Unlock Apple ID Without Password

Once you remove your forgotten, blocked, or disabled Apple ID, you can create a new one or use any other Apple ID.

You can access iCloud and the Apple store and completely control your iPhone.

Using your old Apple ID’s Find My iPhone (FMI) feature, your recently unlocked device can’t be tracked.

If the FMI feature is off in any iOS device, the existing data will not be deleted after removing the Apple ID.

If the FMI feature is on and your device is the earlier version of iOS 11.4, the data will not be deleted, but the settings will be deleted.

If the FMI is on in any iOS 11.4 or later version device, the data will be erased, and your device will be upgraded to the latest iOS version.

You will be asked for Two-Factor Authentication and Screen Passcode to remove your existing Apple ID.

After removing Apple ID, you must not use the options like Erase All Content/ Setting Features/ Restore your iPhone via iTunes, etc.

Remove Screen Time Passcode While Retaining Data

If you forgot your screen time, were unable to get some extra time, or were facing restrictions in the screen passcode, the Passvers iPhone Unlocker can easily resolve this issue.

This tool can recover your restriction passcode or remove the screen time passcode depending on your choice.

You can retain your data if you turn off the FMI feature of your iOS device beforehand.

Remove iCloud Activation Lock To Get Through iPhone

If your iOS device is marked as lost, or after a factory reset or device update, you forgot the password, Passvers iPhone Unlocker will get you through your iPhone all over again without the iCloud Activation lock.

You can access your device and app normally & by creating a new Apple ID; you can also access iTunes and App Store.

Unlocked iOS devices can’t be tracked through other iOS devices using your old Apple ID.

Any previous user can’t block or erase your device remotely.

Your device will be jailbroken. After this process, you can use the device normally, except for making calls, accessing the device’s data, or logging into iCloud with an Apple ID.

You must not try a restart, factory reset, or flash firmware.

Remove iPhone Screen Passcode & Get Back the Device’s Data

While removing the screen passcode of your device, the entire data of your iOS device will be erased. However, you can retrieve them from iCloud or iTunes if you have taken the backup beforehand.

Full Overview Of Passvers iPhone Unlocker

If you are stuck in any situation where you just access your old, new, damaged, broken, or blocked iOS device, Passvers iPhone Unlocker is a savior. The best part of this software is that it lets you use your device as normally as before after unlocking it.

This tool also provides its unlocking service to a wide range of iOS devices like iPhones, iPad, iPods, and other iOS devices. With three simple steps, you can use this tool on your Windows or Mac computer to remove four security locks from your iOS device.

How To Use Passvers iPhone Unlocker

No matter how complicated your iOS device lock is, Passvers iPhone Unlocker will remove it with a few clicks within a few minutes. So let’s see how you will unlock your iOS device following a few simple steps on your Windows or Mac PC.

Download Passsvers iPhone Unlocker on your computer. Enable the program and you will see three options on the homepage.

Wipe Screen helps you get into the disabled iPhone quickly.

Remove Apple allows you to reset the Apple ID or log in with a new account.

Screen Time enables you to retrieve the Screen Time and Restrictions passcode.

Tap Wipe Passcode and connect your iPhone to the computer using a USB cable. Check if the information of your device is correct and click Start to continue. Then the program will show you the device information of iPhone. Click “Start” to confirm if it’s right and it will begin downloading firmware package for the unlocking. When the firmware package is downloaded, a prompt will ask you to enter “0000” to confirm the unlocking.

Enter it and click Unlock to continue. When the progress goes to 20%, you will need to put your phone into Recovery Mode to continue.

When your phone enters Recovery Mode, the process will go on. Wait till it finishes and your disabled iPhone will be unlocked successfully.

Passvers iPhone Unlocker: Pros & Cons

To get a brief highlight and quick review of Passvers iPhone Unlocker, you should go through this software’s specific pros and cons.

Pros

You can unlock your iPhone or iPad without iTunes.

You can factory reset your iOS device without a passcode.

It can fix the iPhone’s disabled error.

It can unlock 4 types of the lock from any iOS device.

After unlocking, this tool makes your iOS device as normal as the prior one.

Cons

After removing iCloud activation, there will be restrictions in making calls, accessing device data, logging into iCloud, etc.

Retaining or restoring device data is difficult in certain conditions.

Conclusion

When you have no clue how to remove the disabled or forgotten password of your iOS device, Passvers iPhone Unlocker is the ultimate option to get rid of any screen lock of your iOS device. While using this software, you can give a new life to any old, damaged, broken, or disabled iOS device with normal use and accessibility.

